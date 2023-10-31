Lawsuits | Prosecutor: The orderlies dragged the victim to the elevator to be beaten because of his ethnic background

The organizers are in court due to suspicions of violence and abuse. On Tuesday, the events at the Tikkurila train station will be discussed.

Prosecutor according to Avarn Security, the security guards took the man to the elevator and abused him by kicking and hitting him.

According to the prosecutor, the Russian background of the victim was a motive for the actions of the law enforcement officers and it should be taken into account as a basis for toughening the case.

The crime took place at the Tikkurila train station in December 2022 and will be heard on Tuesday in the district court of Itä-Uusimaa. The case is a part of a large criminal complex related to the activities of law enforcement officers.

In total 15 law enforcers are accused of assaults and acts related to other situations, such as drug crimes and abuse of office, that occurred at and near train stations in the capital region.

The actions were revealed at the end of last year. There is video footage of several situations, for example from the unauthorized overall cameras of law enforcement officers.

The news is updated.