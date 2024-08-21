Lawsuits | Prosecutor: Radicalized clothiers intended to start a race war

Lawsuits|The trial of Kankaanpää’s terrorism crimes began on Wednesday in Satakunta district court.

Prosecutor demands prison sentences for the men accused of terrorist crimes.

According to the prosecutor, the two men accused of terrorist crimes had become radicalized and adopted the neo-Nazi ideology of the far-right Siege ideology. According to it, the white race is under threat, and society should start a race war against whites who are considered inferior, such as immigrants.

According to the prosecutor, those accused of terrorist crimes have prepared acts that would cause the start of a racial war.

ToiSen based on the prosecutor’s subpoena application, a lot of signs indicating radicalization, such as material related to extreme right-wing occultism, have been found in the apartment of the accused, a man born in 1996. The accused has also had tattoos that refer to extreme right-wing ideology, the indictment describes.

According to the prosecutor, the men had formed the Finnish branch of an organization representing militant far-right extremism with some other persons.

According to the indictment, the group’s name has, for example, introduced weaponry, and pasted “kill your local homosexuals” posters. The English phrase refers to the killing of sexual minorities.

Almost 40 kilograms of dynamite, explosive fuse and other material related to explosives were confiscated from the man born in 1996. In addition, according to the prosecutor, the man had prepared Anfo explosive.

Two unauthorized shotguns and a pistol, as well as hundreds of cartridges, were also found in the man’s possession.

The second accused, a man born in 1995, was found in possession of 445 grams of gunpowder. An unlicensed rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and plenty of cartridges were also found in his possession.

Both of them the men are also accused of training to commit a terrorist crime. According to the prosecutor, the purpose of the men was to “train, equip and mentally prepare themselves to participate in such violent acts, such as the attack on the reception center for asylum seekers with explosives”, and other armed attacks. These would hasten the start of a race war and the collapse of society.

According to the indictment, the men have studied the use of firearms and the manufacture of explosives and acquired, among other things, more than 80 kilograms of fertilizer.

Various guides have been found in the men’s possession, such as “The Terrorist Handbook” and “How to make Disposable Silencers”. According to the indictment, the manuals contain detailed instructions for the lethal use of weapons and explosives against people.

The prosecutor demands a prison sentence of at least four years for the man born in 1996 and at least three years and ten months for the man born in 1995.

Satakunta the district court started hearing the charges on Wednesday with a preparatory session. The defendants were not required to appear at the hearing.

There are a total of six defendants. In the case of those accused of crimes other than terrorism, the charges concern, for example, basic and aggravated assault, aggravated extortion, explosive and firearm crimes, and various embezzlement crimes. There are a total of 27 charges in the extensive case.

