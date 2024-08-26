Lawsuits | Prosecutor: McDonald’s suspect wanted to murder mother so child would be orphaned

Lawsuits|A man in his thirties is accused of the death of his child’s mother in the McDonald’s restaurant in Pitäjänmäki. The man hit the woman all over the body with a knife.

Helsinki on Monday, the district court will start the trial against the man in his thirties accused of the Pitäjänmäki stabbing.

The man has been imprisoned since April.

The man is accused of murdering a woman born in 2002 in Pitäjänmäki’s McDonald’s restaurant on April 6. Eyewitness by the victim had a baby with her.

At the prosecutor’s office there are several demands for the perpetrator’s long-lasting and repeated violence against his former common-law partner. He has abused the victim, and also thrown him down the stairs.

According to the prosecutor, the author is guilty of defamation because he had cut the woman’s hair, recorded the act on video and shared the video on social media.

The couple who lived in Kangasniemi separated at the end of 2023, when the pregnant woman moved to Helsinki. The child was born in March. Paternity has not been acknowledged.

Divorce after the perpetrator had started dating a woman, who is another of the women accused of helping.

The man had agreed with the victim about the possibility of meeting the couple’s common child at Pitäjänmäki. He arrived at the scene with a knife, and surprised the victim by hitting all sides of the body 13 times. The woman tried to defend herself, but she died on the spot from bleeding.

One of the women accused of helping had bought a knife just before the meeting. The women had also made sure that the perpetrator had a car there to leave.

According to the prosecutor, the women must have known what was coming.

Prosecutor according to which the act was done with solid consideration and planning. The perpetrator had acquired a bladed weapon in advance and committed the murder in a public place in a particularly brutal manner.

According to the prosecutor, the perpetrator had shown persistent intent to kill with his 13 blows. It was especially punishing that the couple’s three-week-old child was present, and the perpetrator’s goal was specifically that the child would become an orphan.

The perpetrator denies the murder, but partially admits to manslaughter, defamation and previous assaults. According to the defense, the perpetrator was also not guilty of murder.

According to the defense, the plan was to agree on matters concerning the child at the hamburger restaurant. The conversation lasted for another hour, there were arguments and disagreements.

They went outside to smoke a couple of times between negotiations, which the defense said showed that the murder was not systematically planned.

Defense according to the perpetrator used to carry a knife. The defense considers that the negotiation, which proceeded in an amicable manner, was interrupted when the perpetrator’s ex-spouse and mother of the second child happened to call in the middle of everything.

According to the defense, this triggered a furious primitive reaction, and led to the stabbing.

At the time of the act, the victim was sitting next to the perpetrator, and the most serious stab wounds hit the left thigh.

The woman accused of helping denies the charge. He was with the perpetrator in the mall when he bought three bladed weapons and kept them in his bag. He handed over the knife to the perpetrator before he went to the restaurant.

According to her own words, the woman did not expect violence in the restaurant. After the murder, he admits that he hid the perpetrator in the basement, and that he threw the bladed weapon in the garbage.

Another woman accused of helping also denies that she knew about the act in advance. The woman admits that she paid for the bladed weapon from the joint funds she had with the perpetrator. He organized a car for McDonald’s, but denies that this was intended for escape.

With the accused has a previous criminal record.

The man born in 1994 has been convicted of several assaults and property and traffic crimes over the years. He has also received a sentence for carrying a knife in a public place.

The man has also been convicted of assaulting two different women. At least one of the victims was in a relationship with a man at the time of the incident. One of the women was kicked in the face by the man, the other was beaten by the man with his fists.

The man has also received a fine after claiming to the police that he had been stabbed, even though the man himself had cut himself in the arm.

The news is updated