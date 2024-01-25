Lawsuits | Prosecutor: An old man got too much painkiller in a nursing home and died

According to the defendants, the death could also have been caused by the patient's pneumonia.

Prosecutor demands a suspended prison sentence for two nursing home employees for the death of an elderly person.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants gave the old man a tenfold dose of Oxynorm painkiller and caused him to overdose on the opioid. The old man died two days later in the hospital, according to the prosecutor, from drug poisoning and the resulting irritated infection.

The suspected crime took place in early 2021 in Kuopio.

The defendants deny the charge of aggravated manslaughter. They admit that too much medicine was administered, but according to the defense, the elderly man's death was not necessarily caused by it.

“Based on the obtained medical report, it remains — uncertain whether the overdose of the painkiller is the cause of (the old man's) death or whether (he) died of pneumonia or another disease that was already developing before the overdose,” says the second defendant's written response.

Defense according to the old man had had a fever for a week. According to the accused, the old man was in severe pain, shaking and in distress. Before giving the oxycodone, one of the defendants says he tried to get a nurse to visit the elderly person, but she was busy.

“Even though the staffing of the nursing home has been at the level required by law, the situation at the time of administering the medicine has been very challenging for the nurses,” the defendant's written response to the district court says.

The defendants ended up giving the old man the medicine themselves. According to the second defendant, the incorrect dosage was due to a calculation error.

“(The defendants) have not been indifferent to the danger of death (of the old man), but have genuinely tried to help him in very intense pain. When they have begun to administer the medicine without the necessary permits, they have acted incorrectly. On the other hand, considering the circumstances, the procedure cannot be considered grossly negligent,” the answer says.

The answer according to the report, the elderly man was taken to the hospital by ambulance, as his consciousness began to decline and his breathing worsened. According to the defense, the respiratory depression was reversed with an antidote, but despite this, the elderly man died.

The answer says that the elderly person was later diagnosed with a bacterium which, according to the defense, could have caused the fatal infection.

“Based on the medical examination, it remains — possible that the condition caused by the overdose of the painkiller has been successfully treated, and (the old man) has died from the pneumonia he had already developed before, without the overdose having in any way affected the progression of the disease.”

The charges were processed on Thursday in the district court of Pohjois-Savo.