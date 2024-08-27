Lawsuits | Olli Sorainen, who was accused of bribery, told the court about the violins: “I came to ask something like this and the rest is history”

Lawsuits|Marja-ala’s bribery trial continues on Tuesday.

Outrageous a cabinet adviser of the Ministry of Labor and Economy accused of taking a bribe Olli Sorainen told the court in his own words on Tuesday how he ended up asking the representative of the berry company to participate in financing the violins used by his child.

“It has been the idea all along that there is no illegality,” he said in the courtroom.

The Marja-ala bribery trial progressed to hearings of the accused on Tuesday.

During the day it is also planned to hear, among other things, the former CEO of the berry company Polarica Marjanhankinna Jukka Kristoa. He is charged with aggravated bribery.

It is suspected that Kristo bought two violins worth thousands of euros for this child at Sorainen’s initiative. Sorainen is also suspected of promoting the affairs of the Polarica company led by Kristo, so that the company could get the desired number of Thai pickers to Finland.

Sorainen and Kristo deny the charges.

Gravel told the courtroom that his loved one played several instruments and aimed for a career as a musician.

“He has wanted to familiarize himself with different instruments, including different violins,” Sorainen said.

According to him, in that situation it did not make sense to acquire all the instruments for own ownership, but some kind of loan arrangement could have been better. According to Sorainen, he inquired about the matter from music schools and foundations, but the matter did not progress.

Sorainen said in the courtroom that he heard from somewhere that the berry company Polarica does some kind of sponsorship.

“I came to ask [viuluasiaa]would such a thing be possible and the rest is history,” Sorainen said.

According to him it was about the right of use for consideration. Sorainen’s child was supposed to appear at Polarica’s events if necessary, but in reality this did not happen.

Sorainen suspected in the courtroom that the corona period prevented the organization of events.

State Attorney Mari Mattila insisted Sorainen, why performances haven’t been organized even after the corona pandemic.

“We have lived through this miserable time of the legal process,” Sorainen answered.

Sorainen also denied that he had influenced the company-specific quotas of Thai pickers as claimed by the prosecutor.

The main hearing of the trial began last week.