Lawsuits | NY Times: Accused of manslaughter, Alec Baldwin’s charges were reduced

In October 2021, actor Alec Baldwin apparently accidentally shot a cinematographer.

20.2. 20:09

Prosecutors have softened the US actress Alec Baldwin received charges of wrongful death, says The New York Times.

In late January, Baldwin was charged with manslaughter. The reason is Rust– shooting accident in October 2021, in which the cinematographer died Halyna Hutchins. The accident happened when Hollywood star Baldwin was rehearsing for a scene on a ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the gun he was holding went off.

The gun Baldwin used was a prop gun that for some reason had been loaded with real cartridges.

Read more: Actor Alec Baldwin is charged with manslaughter

Based on the charges received in January, Baldwin could have been sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison. Now the charges have been reduced to the extent that the actor faces a maximum of 18 months in prison.

According to the newspaper, prosecutors justify the settlement by saying that they want to avoid possible future fights with Baldwin and his lawyers. Instead of small details, the prosecutors consider the whole more important, the statements of the prosecutors’ spokesperson can be interpreted.

Toned down charges also apply In Rust having worked as a props assistant Hannah Gutierrez Reedwho was also charged with manslaughter in January.

Before the firearms incident, Gutierrez Reed had complained about too few employees, but he too had received reprimands for, among other things, the shotguns left on the set.

Gutierrez Reed has admitted to loading the guns on the day of the accident and to having checked Baldwin’s gun before the fatal exercises. After lunch, however, he didn’t do it anymore, because the gun was locked in the safe during the lunch break.

Baldwin has denied being responsible for the incident. According to him, he was told that the gun could not actually shoot anyone.

Baldwin has been accused of being sloppy and careless during the filming of Rust. According to the media for example, he was talking on the phone during the gun training in the movie.

According to prosecutors, Baldwin acted recklessly on set. According to the BBC, the leaked documents tell about the “chaotic” arrangements of the filming and the “reckless” attitude towards the safe use of weapons.

The Hutchins Family said in mid-February that it had also sued Baldwin. According to the lawyer, the family demands an unspecified amount of money in their lawsuit as compensation for, among other things, intentional infliction of mental suffering.