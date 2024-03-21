Lawsuits | Musician Teemu Tanner is charged with rape

According to the criminal suspicion, Teemu Tanner started having unprotected sex, even though the woman had made the sex conditional on the use of a condom.

Musician Teemu Tanner's sexual crime trials will be held on Thursday at the Helsinki District Court.

The prosecutor wants Tanner to be punished for rape. According to the criminal suspicion, he started having unprotected sex, even though the woman had made sex conditional on the use of a condom.

Tanner became known for, among other things, Kynnet and Teksti-TV 666 bands. Additionally, Tanner performed Couch potatoesin the television series.

Police initially closed the investigation into the suspected crime because it said it was not a crime but bad behavior.

The woman's lawyer Hanna-Maria Seppä complained about the police's decision to end the investigation. The police chief of Helsinki at the time Lasse Aapio ordered on the basis that the investigation must be continued.

The preliminary investigation eventually led to an indictment and trial.

The session is scheduled to start on Thursday at 9:30 am. The charge can be handled confidentially as usual for rape suspicions, as encryption requirements have been presented in the case.

Helsinki Sanomat has mentioned Tanner's name in connection with the suspected crime because of his status and because he told about the criminal investigation himself on his Instagram account.

Tanner previously shared in his Instagram post in 2021 that years earlier he had sex without a condom and the person's consent to the lack of contraception. He said at the time that he regretted the act.

According to Tanner, the incident was reported on the #punkstoo account on Instagram. An anonymous account published the experiences of people who moved in punk circles about different kinds of harassment.

After the account was published, a social discussion about harassment in music circles started.

The name of the Instagram account is derived from the #metoo movement. It, in turn, started from cases of violence and harassment in the film industry.