Lawsuits | MTV: The captain who worked at Tikkakoski is suspected of attempted murder and rape

The man has been dismissed from his position in the Defense Forces, MTV says.

Defense forces The captain, who served in Jyväskylä's Tikkakoski, is suspected of attempted murder and several other serious violent crimes, says MTV news.

According to MTV, the man has been imprisoned since last summer. After the criminal suspicions came to light, he was working in a logistics facility/systems center, but he has since been dismissed from his position in the Defense Forces.

According to MTV, the accused man is suspected of, among other things, attempted murder, aggravated deprivation of liberty, aggravated rape, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault.

There are three victims. According to MTV's information, the crimes have not targeted the suspect's close circle.

The trial in the case started in the District Court of Central Finland last week. The case has been ordered to be completely secret because, according to the court, it involves sensitive matters concerning the private lives of the victims.