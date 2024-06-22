Lawsuits | Major faces imprisonment for three laptops

Lawsuits|The major was also charged with service crime because he did not perform his duties for days.

Helsinki The Court of Appeal is currently dealing with a military crime in which an Air Force major (evp) is accused of embezzlement.

The prosecutor is demanding a suspended sentence for the already retired major in the case where he kept three initially unused, valuable MacBook Pro laptops for years.

According to the indictment, the major, as the head of one sector of the Air Force, had access to three computers that were kept in his office. According to the indictment, he took the machines to his home and summer cottage in the summer of 2019 with the intention of keeping them for himself. The value of the machines at that time was just under 7,000 euros.

The man handed the planes back to the Defense Forces in the spring of 2023, i.e. almost four years later, when he was questioned as a suspect.

Thing will be heard in the Court of Appeal as the first instance because the accused is a soldier with the rank of major. Now the state wants around 4,000 euros in damages for the machines.

The man strongly denies the crime. He says he just borrowed them and returned them when asked. He said that he borrowed them and used them at home and at two workplaces, mainly for work tasks. He also stated that he was the supervisor of the department and felt that he did not need special permission for them.

He was also charged with a service offense because he was not at his workplace at the General Staff on several days in 2021. According to the indictment, despite several calls, he did not seek an occupational health doctor’s appointment, did not arrive at his workplace and did not perform his duties remotely.

According to the Major’s answer, he was burnt out at the time and was unable to go to the doctor.

The Court of Appeal will issue its verdict at the end of summer.