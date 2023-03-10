Lawsuits | Long prison sentences are required for two for shooting Valkeakoski

A man died and another was wounded in a shooting at a truck stop last fall. The police have previously said that it was a showdown between two groups.

Valkeakoski two men are being sentenced to years in prison for the shooting last October.

The prosecutor demands at least 10 years in prison for the 20-year-old man for, among other things, manslaughter and attempted murder. In addition, the 60-year-old man is required to serve at least five years in prison for two attempted murders.

The shooting took place at a truck stop on Valkeakoski Niementie on Monday evening, October 31. The police have previously said that it was a showdown between two groups.

According to the police, the groups had arranged a meeting to which they had gone by car. There were two people in one car and five people in the other. According to the police, shots were fired from a group of two towards a group of five.

A man born in the 1990s died in the shooting. Another man was wounded and taken to hospital.

Prosecutor according to the report, a 20-year-old man killed his victim by shooting him in the body with a shotgun. In addition, one of the shots fired by the man hit another victim in the arm, the subpoena application says.

According to the prosecutor, the man also shot at a car behind which three men were taking cover.

The 20-year-old denies all charges in his written response to the court. He admits that he shot, but according to him it was an emergency self-defense situation. He also says he fired a warning shot into the car’s front tire.

Prosecutor considers that a 60-year-old man tried to kill two men by shooting them with a revolver.

According to the prosecutor, the bullet fired by the man hit the mobile phone in the victim’s coat pocket, causing the victim only a superficial wound to the side. The man did not hit the second victim, the indictment says.

The 60-year-old denies the charges. He says in his answer that he did not fire a shot at the scene.

In the case, the charges were read today in the district court of Pirkanmaa. There are seven defendants in total.