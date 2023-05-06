Lawsuits | Linda Lampenius was relieved by Peter Nygård’s gigantic compensation verdict: “Evil gets its reward”

Billionaire Louis Bacon tried to get Linda Lampenius to testify against Nygård in a legal battle between the two moneyed men, which ended this week in Nygård’s defeat. Lampenius, who was the target of Nygård’s attacks, was advised to stay away from millionaire disputes.

“My no longer need to be afraid that he will come after me.”

This is what the violinist commented Linda Lampenius news that the Canadian-Finnish former fashion millionaire Peter Nygaard has been ordered to pay $203 million in damages American billionaire by Louis Bacon in a defamation lawsuit related to the painting.

The compensation awarded by a New York judge earlier this week is one of the largest defamation convictions in history. According to the judge, Nygård had spent millions of dollars to destroy the reputation of his former Bahamian neighbor Bacon, for example by claiming that Bacon was involved in the murder of his employee and belonged to the racist Ku Klux Klan organization.

“Evil gets its reward,” Lampenius, 53, who lives in Stockholm, commented on the decision.

Violinist Linda Lampenius in 2020.

Lampenius is especially relieved by the sentence because, according to Lampenius, Nygård, who used to be submissive, used his wealth in later years to torture and humiliate the violinist in court and in public.

Nygård’s actions drove Lampenius to the brink of suicide and to the brink of a severe eating disorder, as well as debt imprisonment. The attacks also tested her late father’s mental health and drove her mother into a new cycle of mixed use.

Lampenius lived for two decades in fear that Nygård would come back at him in some new way.

“The reasoning behind this sentence shows in a gruesome way what kind of person this is,” Lampenius says of the judge’s decision announced this week, which Nygård can appeal.

Nygård, 81, is imprisoned in Canada on suspicion of numerous sexual crimes. Many different trials await him, because in total at least 130 women from several countries over many decades have accused Nygård of rape.

However, Nygård has never been convicted of any sexual crime, even the earliest known accusation is already from 1968. Nygård, who asserted his innocence, has claimed, among other things, that Bacon has engineered a fake #MeToo campaign against him, in which women talk badly about him in order to get money.

See also Ice hockey | Jukurien's Olli Jokinen sighed when the ice hockey players' summer vacation of more than 10 weeks finally ended - the Players' Association responds In a letter dated June 26, 2015 in San Francisco, Jack Palladino, the private investigator of the big investor Louis Bacon, asked Linda Lampenius for help in the cases against Peter Nygård.

Lampenius says in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat that eight years ago, Bacon tried to get Lampenius to be a witness in the lawsuit against Nygård. Lampenius sends a copy of the letter he received in June 2015 from a private investigator hired by Bacon From Jack Palladino.

In the letter, Palladino told Bacon that he had heard about Nygård’s legal attacks against Lampenius and asked for Lampenius’ help in the cases that were ongoing in both the United States and the Bahamas.

“My main man [Bacon] is ready to see this case through with determination and will not be deterred by the amount of money, work or time this will require,” the letter stated.

The American Bacon is a man who got rich through investment activities, who today has a fortune of about 1.6 billion dollars. She has said that Nygård’s election campaign seriously tested her and her children’s mental health.

Lampenius says that he had a great desire to help Bacon. Her lawyer in Finland and the USA and her Swedish lawyer husband Martin Cullberg advised Lampenius to stay away from the quarrels of two wealthy men and to protect himself.

“Everyone said no. Shut up, you don’t say anything,” says Lampenius.

Former neighbors in the Bahamas, Peter Nygård and Louis Bacon, have fought each other in dozens of lawsuits over the decades.

With lawyers had justified his reasons for advising Lampenius to keep quiet. The one-on-one disputes between Nygård and Lampenius had ended with a non-disclosure agreement signed by Lampenius and an “apology”. It was a bitter deal that Lampenius reluctantly signed after coming close to bankruptcy in legal battles against Nygård.

According to Lampenius, his and Nygård’s legal disputes stemmed from the fact that Lampenius had signed a contract with Chaos Group, a management agency owned by Nygård, in the late 1990s. According to Lampenius, the company operating in California failed to pay Lampenius’ fees, which Lampenius contested. He won back part of his money in a court case that ended in mediation in the fall of 1999.

Disgusted by the lawsuit, Nygård filed a defamation suit against Lampenius right after the mediation ended. According to Lampenius, Nygård used as an excuse, for example, an article in the magazine 7 Päivä, which was already more than a year old at the time, in which Lampenius had spoken negatively about Nygård after visiting the man’s home in California.

Lampenius said Nygård never physically harassed her, but she said Nygård showed her pictures of naked people from parties at Nygård’s Bahaman mansion. In the magazine 7 Päivää, Lampenius stated that no one should send “Finnish girls” to Nygård’s home in the Bahamas anymore.

Nygård first demanded 10 million dollars and later 40 million dollars from Lampeniuk for defamation. Lampenius had to hire lawyers, for whose fees he used loan money and in the end money worth about 500,000 current euros.

The matter was settled with an extraordinary settlement. Lampenius promised to keep quiet about Nygård, and in addition, he had to issue a public apology to Nygård in a full-page ad in Ilta-Sanom, which Lampenius paid for.

“I am very sorry for all the suffering and damage I have caused to Peter Nygård with my inappropriate comments – I now understand how wrong I was,” Lampenius said in an announcement published in November 2001.

In the same announcement, it was said that Nygård accepted Lampenius’ apology.

Based on the agreement made in 2001, Linda Lampenius had to apologize to Peter Nygård with a full-page advertisement in Ilta-Sanom. After the agreement, Nygård backed down from his defamation suit.

Nygård has hired countless lawyers and other people to wage their legal wars and silence people and the media. According to the decision reported on Friday, more than 20 people participated in defaming Louis Bacon, who had received money from, for example, the production of YouTube videos defaming Bacon’s reputation.

Lampenius’s case is significantly different from the women Nygård allegedly raped. Nevertheless, he has experienced very concretely the kind of destruction and torment that can be caused by money and abuses of the legal system.

Lampenius says that her husband paid the last installment – ​​about 60,000 euros – of the legal costs against Nygård in 2008.

From Lampenius it’s sad that his father, a theater director, didn’t die in 2016 Börje Lampeniusever received peace of mind from Nygård.

“It’s a shame he didn’t get to see this,” Lampenius says, referring to the compensation verdict given to Nygård this week.

Lampenius says that his mother Ulla Eklund had been nine years sober before the legal attack launched by Nygård. Eklund could not bear to watch her daughter’s trials and began to mix alcohol and drugs again.

Eklund, 85, is a former actress whose most famous role was playing Elina Koskela Edvin Laine in the 1970 film Akseli and Elina.

A fire at home a couple of years ago prompted Eklund to try sobriety again.

“He has been completely clear for two years now. It’s wonderful that mother is healthy again,” says Lampenius.

Lampenius, who has lived in Sweden for a long time, is a mother of two children who works hard at concerts. During May, he will perform in, for example, Espoo and Tampere.

A year Nygård, imprisoned in Canada at the end of 2020, is awaiting at least four trials related to different sex crimes in Canada and the United States. His fashion companies are bankrupt and his former Bahamian mansion, seized by court action, is subject to demolition.

A screenshot of a picture published on Twitter in April, where an excavator demolishes Peter Nygård’s villa area in the Bahamas.

Nygård has not responded to the many interview requests sent by HS, which also asked to take a stand on the things Lampenius told.

On Saturday, a representative of the public relations firm previously employed by Nygård did not respond to a message seeking an interview with Nygård or comment regarding the Bacon and Lampenius cases. The PR firm does not list Nygård among its current or former clients.