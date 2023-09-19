Lawsuits | Lauri Tähkä is charged with a sexual crime in Hämeenlinna

Lauri Tähkä is accused of forcing a sexual act. The case will be heard on Tuesday in Kanta-Häme district court in Hämeenlinna.

MUSICIAN Lauri Tähkänproperly named Jarkko Suon49, the sexual crime charge will be heard on Tuesday, September 19 at the Kanta-Häme district court in Hämeenlinna.

Tähä is accused of forcing a sexual act. Cob has denied the charge.

Sex crime trials are most often held behind closed doors, and that is probably the case now as well. HS follows on the spot when Tähkä arrives at the court.

A lawyer will defend you in court Riitta Leppiniemi.

Suspicious act has taken place on October 28, 2022 in Hämeenlinna. Tähkä had a gig at Hämeenlinna’s Verkatehta on October 27, 2022.

A sexual act means something other than sexual intercourse.

You are guilty of sexual coercion if you force someone to do it, for example by using violence or threats. In addition, the hallmarks of the crime require that the act essentially violates another’s right to sexual self-determination.

Forcing a sexual act can also be convicted if the other person is unable to defend themselves or express their will due to ignorance, illness, disability, fear or other helpless condition.

Penalties for forcing a sexual act vary from a fine to a maximum of three years in prison.