Lawsuits | Kiss’ drummer gave a drumstick to a girl at the Helsinki gig, a man in his fifties stole it – got a sentence

Lawsuits|According to the district court’s verdict, the man who took the girl’s drumstick was guilty of theft.

Helsinki The district court has sentenced a 56-year-old man for an extraordinary property crime at the concert of the American band Kiss in Helsinki in 2022.

Kiss performed at that time End Of The Road – on his farewell tour at the Helsinki Ice Hall.

According to a recent district court verdict, a man stole a drumstick from a 15-year-old girl, which she had received from the drummer of the band Kiss by Eric Singer.

Girl had been watching the concert with his father in the front row of the audience. He asked to get a drumstick from the band’s drummer by holding up a sign that read “Eric a drumstick for me please”.

The band’s drummer Eric Singer threw several drumsticks into the audience at the gig. According to the district court’s verdict, the 15-year-old girl in question received one of them.

According to the verdict, a man in his fifties who was nearby, watching the concert, tore the drum stick out of the girl’s hand.

According to the girl, both her father and drummer Eric Singer asked the man to hand over the drumstick to the girl, but the man refused. The girl characterized the situation in court as a shock.

According to the verdict, the man left the place with the drumstick. According to court documents, Kapula has been missing.

District court outlined in the judgment that it was a case of theft and not a milder pinching. The court justified this by the size difference between the man and the girl, the girl’s young age and other special circumstances of the situation.

The man was fined 20 days. They add up to a total of 500 euros to be paid.

The girl demanded in court that the man be ordered to also compensate her 500 euros for the drumstick. However, the district court estimates that the appropriate compensation is 50 euros.

“This is not a one-off object in the sense that, according to the accounts of the parties, clubs have been thrown often before, on the other hand, it was a farewell concert,” the district court justified the compensation amount of 50 euros.

Kiss was founded in New York in 1973. The band has released 44 albums and sold more than one hundred million records worldwide.

Kiss’ farewell tour included 250 gigs around the world.