Lawsuits | Johnny Depp chose the destinations to which he will donate the million he received from Amber Heard

Johnny Depp received a million dollar settlement from his ex-wife Amber Heard in a lawsuit, and now he has chosen where to spend the money.

Actor Johnny Depp has chosen the charities to which he donates From Amber Heard the compensation received in defamation proceedings, writes CNN.

The jury initially ordered Heard to pay Depp $10 million in punitive damages, but last December the former couple reached an agreement, as a result of which the compensation paid by Heard was only in the amount of one million dollars.

There are five charities chosen by Depp. They are the Make a Film Foundation, which promotes the opportunities for seriously ill children to realize their own film projects, The Painted Turtle summer camp for children with chronic diseases, Red Feather, which takes care of the living conditions of American indigenous peoples, Marlon Brandon The association that protects Tetiaroa Island, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance, which focuses on the protection of the Amazon rainforest and its inhabitants.

Each entity named by Depp will reportedly receive $200,000.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached an agreement in the multi-trial charges against each other at the end of last year. Heard paid Depp $1 million to settle allegations that Depp abused her.

A Virginia jury decided in the summer of 2022 that Heard had defamed Johnny Depp with his claims. In that case, the jury ordered Heard to pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages, but the verdict was reduced to $10 million due to Virginia state law.

At the same time, the jury accepted part of Heard’s defamation charges against Depp, and ordered Depp to pay two million dollars to his ex-wife.

Heard then said that he would appeal his sentence and demand a new trial, but the demand was rejected.

Since the trials, Heard has led a quiet life, but this summer he will be seen in the new one In The Fire in the movie. The thriller premieres at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily at the end of June.