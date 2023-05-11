Thursday, May 11, 2023
Lawsuits | In the trial of the street gang from Eastern Helsinki, charges are read for the shooting in Vuosaari

May 11, 2023
Lawsuits | In the trial of the street gang from Eastern Helsinki, charges are read for the shooting in Vuosaari

City|Lawsuits

According to the police, the shooting was related to an unsolved debt relationship between the victim and one of the men accused of attempted murder.

from Eastern Helsinki in the street gang trial, the charge of attempted murder is being heard today. It is about the shooting that happened in Vuosaari on the first day of October in 2021. The victim was shot in the leg.

The trial that started this week is related to a group of young men from Vuosaari, which the police consider to be a street gang and an organized criminal group. The criminal trial will last until the beginning of June. A total of 18 people are indicted.

