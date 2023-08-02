Lawsuits | In June, the police stopped a man with an ax in his backpack – planning a violent attack on Helsinki’s Rautatientor

The prosecutor demands an absolute prison sentence for the man for preparing a gross crime against life or health. The district court will issue a verdict today.

Helsinki today the district court gives a verdict in a case in which a man in his thirties is accused of preparing a violent attack against foreigners or people of foreign background. According to the prosecutor, the man intended to commit murder or at least gross violence against one or more people in Helsinki in June of this year.

The man was released from prison in April. According to the summons application, he had already told when he was in prison that he intended to commit a crime in order to get back into prison. In May, the man sent messages that, according to the prosecutor, indicated the commission of a violent crime and in which the man talked about his thoughts of violence towards foreigners.

“[Syytetty] has brought up issues related to his hatred of foreigners and his possibilities of committing murder or other violent crimes against foreign persons in connection with the conversations held with him,” the subpoena application says.

Prosecutor according to the report, at the end of May, the man acquired a hacksaw, suitable blades, two axes, a carpet knife, a trowel and a helmet hood to cover the face. According to the prosecutor, the man’s intention was to carry out the attack on June 6 in Helsinki’s Rautatintor, in its vicinity or on the way there. The prosecutor believes that the man had a detailed plan to carry out the violent crime.

On June 6, a man left his home with an ax in his backpack, but the police caught him in the stairwell. In addition to the ax, the man had a knife and other accessories with him.

The prosecutor demands an absolute prison sentence for the man for preparing a gross crime against life or health. The offense can be sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison.

Helsinki the district court heard the case behind closed doors earlier this month. STT has not received the accused’s written answer from the district court. It is not known whether the man has admitted or denied the act and the charge in court.

According to the summons application, the man has denied in the preliminary investigation that he planned the crime or threatened to commit it. He said during the interrogation that he was going to the campfire in Nuuksi and that the ax was for chopping trees. According to the man, the commando cap was for hunting.

In 2020, the accused was sentenced to seven years in prison for the murder of his family member. He stabbed the victim to death in Helsinki in the fall of 2019. According to a state of mind study, the man had a diminished sense of guilt at the time of the act.

The man was arrested for murder in mid-October 2019. When he was released from prison in April 2023, he had served about half of his seven-year prison sentence. You can get parole after serving half of your prison sentence, if you have not been serving a prison sentence in the previous five years.