Lawsuits | Government advisor Olli Sorainen’s bribery trial began

Helsinki on Monday, the district court will start hearing the advice of the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs (TEM). Olli Sorainen corruption charges against The prosecutor is seeking punishment for Sorainen for taking a bribe and breaching official duty.

The criminal charges are related to an extensive corruption trial concerning the berry picking industry. Former CEO of the berry company Polarica Jukka Kristo faces charges of aggravated bribery.

One person is also indicted for aiding and abetting the gross giving of a bribe. In addition, the prosecutor seeks a community fine for Polarica due to the crimes.

Sorainen is suspected of having committed a gross crime of bribery in the years 2019–2022 and an official crime in the years 2018–2022. The Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs arrested Sorainen from his post in November 2022 due to criminal suspicions.

According to the prosecutor, the suspicion of bribery against Sorainen is related to the content of the statements made by the Ostrobothnia Employment and Economic Affairs Office. According to the prosecutor, at the end of 2019, Sorainen has asked Kristo, CEO of Polarica, in a message he sent from his official email, to participate in the purchase of a violin and a bow for his minor child.

After this, Sorainen has ordered the product from a musical instrument store. The invoice has been delivered to Kristo. Later, Sorainen has asked Kristo to contribute to the costs of a new, updated violin. Kristo has been sent an invoice for a total of 2,500 euros for the new purchase, the prosecutor’s description of the crime states.

Against bribery According to the prosecutor, Sorainen has participated in the meetings of Ostrobothnia’s te office, where statements made on behalf of berry companies have been discussed. The statements are part of the visa process, which are used to determine picker quotas for berry picking companies.

According to the prosecutor, Sorainen has influenced or had the opportunity to influence the content of the statements. In the case of Polarica, the quota amount should have been reduced by 25 percent based on the feedback, but according to the prosecutor, due to Sorainen’s influence, Polarica has been granted the same quota as before.

The prosecutor demands a community fine of at least 80,000 euros for the company.

Mixed Sorainen and Kristo deny all the charges. According to Sorainen, the violin issue is about the fact that he has asked Polarica for a sponsorship agreement and the right to use the violin so that the user of the violin would perform at the company’s events for a fee.

The prosecutor is also seeking punishment for aiding and abetting the crime of bribery for Polarica’s current CEO, who at the time of the crimes was the financial director of the parent company. According to the prosecutor, the finance director advised Kristo on the bribery offense and urged him to pay the money from a personal account, and that the company’s name should not be mentioned anywhere.

Lapland last week, the district court started to deal with the human trafficking criminal suspicions against Polarica. According to the prosecutor, Kristo and his Thai business partner committed a total of 77 human trafficking crimes when they brought berry pickers from Thailand to Finland for forced labor.

The crimes are suspected to have taken place in the summer of 2022.