Lawsuits | Google lost a legal dispute in Finland: The company must delete search results

The legal dispute was related to stories from more than ten years ago about the escape of a person convicted of a drug crime.

Supreme The Administrative Court (KHO) on Tuesday ordered the search engine company Google to remove search results that lead to old news about a Finnish man convicted of a serious drug crime. Google has resisted the demand to remove the search results.

The legal dispute concerned nine search result links that could be found based on a search on the Google search engine with the name of a man convicted of a drug crime.

The links lead to articles published by various news media in 2010 about the man's wanted notice. The news mentions, among other things, that the man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for a serious drug crime.

The man who was the subject of the news has justified his request to delete the search results, among other things, by the fact that the wanted notice has not been valid since 2011. The articles referenced in the links continue to request that all information about his movements be reported to the police.

According to the man, the search results are hindering his business, and his competitors have used the information against him.

Google did not agree to the man's initial request to remove the search results. After that, the deputy data protection commissioner ordered Google to comply with the man's request, but the company appealed to the Helsinki Administrative Court and won the dispute there.

The case proceeded to the Supreme Administrative Court, where Google now lost the legal dispute.

Google has concluded in its own assessment that various issues favor making the search results available.

According to the company, the man has committed a serious crime, which, in the company's opinion, is still the subject of public interest and discussion. According to Google, the reason for keeping the information available is that the man tried to escape punishment.

According to Google, a person has a “public status” based on the seriousness of the crime and their current business. According to Google, the public must be able to trust the person in connection with the current business.

The Supreme Administrative Court was not convinced by Google's reasoning and ordered the previous deputy data protection commissioner's decision to delete search results to be enforced.

According to the Supreme Court, the man had presented valid grounds to support his claim. In its decision, the court especially took into account the fact that the articles on the search warrant have been out of date. In addition, the pictures of the man's face included in them are significantly lacking in his privacy protection.

According to KHO, the man's business activities have not been such that the matter should be assessed differently.