Lawsuits | Fox News defamation case goes to jury

The defamation case brought against the Fox News television channel will go to a jury, Reuters reports.

The Delaware State Supreme Court ruled on the matter on Friday. Judge Eric Davis rejected Fox News’ claims that the television station was protected by the “neutral reporting” doctrine. According to the doctrine in question, the media cannot be held responsible for having published newsworthy claims in a neutral manner.

The background of the case is a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, a company that manufactures voting equipment, in which Fox News is accused of knowingly lying, among other things. According to Dominion, the hosts of Fox News have, among other things, knowingly included guests on their programs who have spread lies and allowed them to spread their lies.

In the United States, mass media freedom of speech has traditionally been strongly protected. Simply spreading false information does not lead to liability for compensation, but the party that initiated the case, i.e. the plaintiff, must also be able to prove that the lying was intentional.

Unusually what makes the case is that internal communications from Fox News employees have been released as part of the legal process, putting the company’s employees in a poor light.

The messages convey a clear picture of how the channel’s most popular presenters, such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham were discussing Fox News interviewees at the same time they were spreading baseless claims of electoral fraud in the presidential election.

For example, a lawyer Sidney Powell had claimed a Fox News reporter Maria Bartiromo in the program that there had been fraud in the counting of votes in the presidential election.

“By the way, Sidney Powell is lying. I caught him on that. This is insane,” Carlson wrote in his post.

“Sidney is a complete mess. No one agrees to work with him,” Ingraham responded to Carlson in a group chat.

The trial is scheduled to begin on April 17 and is expected to last approximately four weeks. It may also be that the parties reach some sort of agreement before the trial begins.

Dominion has argued in court filings that Fox Corp and Fox News demonstrably knew the election fraud allegations were false. The companies’ staff, from the chairman of the board, Rupert Murdoch on down, have been aware of the lies, but decided to spread them anyway because of the pursuit of viewership.

Fox has denied Dominion’s allegations and claims.