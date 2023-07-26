Lawsuits | Eight people have been convicted of the terrorist attacks in Brussels in 2016

Tuesday the Brussels court convicted eight people of involvement in murders and attempted murders in connection with the jihadist bombings in Brussels in 2016, the news agencies Reuters and AFP and the British newspaper The Guardian.

Ten people have been accused. The trial has lasted seven months.

Nine people have been charged with multiple terrorist murders and attempted murders and face life in prison. One of the ten accused is believed to have died in Syria. He is judged in absentia.

All ten are accused of participating in the activities of a terrorist organization.

Bombings was conducted on March 22, 2016 at Brussels Airport and the busy Maelbeek/Maalbeek metro station in the center of Brussels near the EU quarter. It is the biggest peacetime attack in Belgium: 32 people died and more than 300 were wounded in the attacks.

Among those convicted are a French citizen Salah Abdeslamin and Belgian-Moroccan by Mohamed Abrin. Abdeslam and Abrin have already been sentenced to life imprisonment for the terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015.

Abdeslamn was the only survivor of the Paris attack that killed 130 people. After participating in the Paris attacks, he fled to Brussels, where he hid for four months in an apartment with members of a local terrorist cell. He was arrested four days before the Brussels attacks.

The jury rejected his claim that he did not participate in the planning of the acts of violence.

Abrini, on the other hand, was found to have been one of the suicide bombers. He said he decided at the last minute not to blow himself up at the airport.

Strictly the trial, protected by security measures, took place at NATO’s former European headquarters on the outskirts of Brussels. A separate, strictly controlled court was built for the trial.