Lawsuits | Did the stabber suspect his victim of rape? New information about the motive of the 18-year-old suspect

Prosecutor seeks a sentence for an 18-year-old man for attempted murder. The case was discussed today, Tuesday, in the district court of Varsinais-Suomen. The stabbing happened in Turku at the beginning of June.

The motive for the stabbing was the regional prosecutor Ilari Series according to revenge. The accused, born in 2006, had heard the claim that the victim of the stabbing, a 17-year-old man, had committed a crime against a mutual acquaintance of the men. The stabbing victim was also born in 2006.

According to the prosecutor, a criminal complaint has been filed regarding the motive. When the motive for the stabbing was discussed in court, the audience was removed from the hall.

According to HS information, the accused had heard the claim that a 17-year-old man had raped the accused’s friend. According to information from HS, a criminal complaint was made about the rape at the beginning of the summer.

Prosecutor according to the report, an 18-year-old man lured his victim to a remote place near Halistensilla. The accused and the victim had met earlier in the afternoon to talk about their differences.

During the walk, the accused tried to lure his victim several times into the forest, out of sight of possible outsiders. The 17-year-old refused to walk into the forest.

When the two arrived at the Halistensilla, the accused lured the other man to a platform near the bridge.

“We threw bread on the platform for a while,” the victim told the court.

From the platform, the men continued their conversation until they started walking once more along the sheltered dirt road.

On the dirt road, the accused dug out a knife from his clothes and used it to stab the victim twice in the back. The first blow hit the victim’s lower back and the blade sank all the way to the abdominal cavity. The second blow hit the victim in the right upper arm.

“I only remember the blow to the side,” the victim said.

The victim ran away, the stabber ran after. When the victim got closer to the highway, the stabber stopped chasing.

The victim was able to call for help. He was quickly taken to hospital.

An 18-year-old man is charged with attempted murder.

Police caught the accused quickly after the act.

He was initially suspected of attempted murder. The police completed the preliminary investigation in July, and the case moved to prosecution.

During the indictment, the prosecutor changed the crime title to attempted murder. According to the prosecutor, the reason for raising the crime level was related to the planning of the act and the perpetrator’s sound judgment.

Counsel for the accused Katja Haavisto announced in court that the 18-year-old denies being guilty of attempted murder.

“He denies that he tried to kill. He did not stab several times and the action did not show a persistent desire to kill,” Haavisto said.

The accused admits that he caused the victim’s injuries and admits to aggravated assault.

The prosecutor presented pictures of the victim’s top coat as written evidence in court. Several holes were visible in the jacket, which, according to the prosecutor, show that the stabber tried to stab his victim several times.

Prosecutor is also seeking a sentence for the 18-year-old for aggravated assault and aggravated breach of domestic peace. A man broke into his father’s home and assaulted him by punching and kicking him in May.

The father was sitting at the computer when the accused rushed at him, shouting “Satan’s calf”.

According to the prosecutor, the 18-year-old had large rings on his hands that functioned like handcuffs. One of the rings was in the shape of a skull, the other in the shape of a wolf’s head.

According to the accused’s assistant, the accused admits aggravated assault and aggravated breach of domestic peace. However, according to Haavisto, the accused did not have any rings on his hands.

Illegal threats related to the case were also discussed in court. According to the prosecutor, the friend of the 18-year-old accused, a man born in 1980, had threatened the stabbing victim and her mother.

The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen will issue a verdict on the matter later.

