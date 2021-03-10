Russia plans to slow down the speed of using Twitter’s services after announcing lawsuits against it and four other social media companies, for not deleting posts about last month’s nationwide protests over Alexei Navalny’s prison.

“Russia will slow down the speed of using Twitter on all mobile devices and on half of desktop computers, because the company has not deleted content related to teen suicide attempts and non-material,” Bloomberg News Agency quoted a statement by the Russian Internet monitoring agency, “Rose Commander”, on Wednesday. Ethical and drug abuse.

The statement did not refer to the posts related to the protest, but said that the use of Twitter could be completely banned if the prohibited content was not removed.

Twitter was not immediately available to comment. The regulatory authorities filed lawsuits against Twitter, Google, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram on Tuesday, accusing them of not removing banned posts.