Home page politics

From: foreign policy

Split

Trump is just one of many leaders in democratic countries who have faced indictment since 2000. They show that such processes primarily have an effect.

donald trump is the first former President of the United States to face criminal charges.

Internationally, at least 78 presidents have been indicted since 2000, some convicted.

Trial against Trump restores the institutions of USA to the test.

This article is available in German for the first time – the magazine first published it on July 18, 2023 foreign policy.

Washington – When Donald Trump became the first former President of the United States to face criminal charges on June 9, 2023, it kickstarted a legal battle that could test the US judiciary and political system.

The charges – 37 in total – are related to Trump’s keeping of top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is also expected to appear in court on Thursday (August 3) on charges of interfering with the election and attacking the Capitol.

Although Trump has pleaded not guilty, the American public will be following his case closely. Alone to see what it says about America’s ability to hold its most powerful citizens to account. Trump is already claiming the charges are a “witch hunt” and a “hoax” by the current US President’s administration Joe Biden.

Trump sees charges as ‘witch hunt’ – ‘They’re after me’

“They’re targeting me, too, as a SETBACK for what Congressional Republicans have done against them,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, days before the indictment. “The difference is that they committed big crimes, I didn’t commit any!”

Many other Republicans too question the motivation and timing of the release of the indictment. Senator Ted Cruz called it “political persecution,” while former US Deputy Attorney General Matt Whitaker called it “the stuff of a banana republic.”

Trump impeachment: Convictions of former heads of state are not uncommon

But despite claims that pursuing Trump is a slide into autocracy, the impeachment and sentencing of former heads of state is quite common in democratic and semi-democratic countries around the world.

An analysis of foreign policy has revealed that at least 78 heads of state in 53 democratic or semi-democratic countries have been indicted since 2000. The vast majority of these countries have successfully held democratic elections according to the indictments.

The analysis included countries and territories rated “partly free” or “free” in Freedom House’s global freedom rankings, a total of 143. This means that in more than a third of the 143 countries analyzed, heads of state have already been impeached have been.

South Korea has convicted two ex-presidents of corruption

Some of the richest and most influential nations in the world have not only impeached but convicted former heads of state on serious charges. In the last five years alone, South Korea has convicted two of its former presidents of corruption: Lee Myung-bak, who served as president from 2008 to 2013, and his successor, Park Geun-hye, who was indicted in 2017. Both have since been pardoned by the incumbent presidents while serving their roughly two-decade prison sentences.

South Korea suffers from a history of collusion and corruption between politicians and giant corporations known as chaebol. This ancient business practice contributed to two more Korean heads of state being jailed just before the turn of the millennium, bringing the total number of Korean heads of state convicted in the last 30 years to four.

Lawsuit against Trump – President Sarkozy was also found guilty in France

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was also found guilty of bribery in 2021 and sentenced to three years in prison. Two of those years have been suspended and the remaining year will be served under house arrest, a Paris court confirmed in May this year.

And just last year, former President of Bolivia Jeanine Añez, who was proposed as interim president for 2019 after the resignation of her predecessor Evo Morales, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. She was accused of illegally assuming the presidency.

Silvio Berlusconi 30 times in court – only once convicted

Trump’s criminal trials are unlikely to be subject to the same political pressures that exonerated him in his previous two impeachment trials, but if he is acquitted, he would not be the first. The charismatic, recently deceased Italian statesman Silvio Berlusconi had a checkered past in his native country’s unpredictable judiciary.

In more than 30 court cases, Berlusconi was convicted only once and acquitted in ten cases. The charges ranged from bribery to paying for sex with a minor. Two former Taiwanese presidents, Lee Teng-hui and Ma Ying-jeou, were also acquitted of embezzlement in 2013 and leaking confidential information in 2019.

The International Criminal Court has already indicted many heads of state

The International Criminal Court (ICC) – a judicial institution with no enforcement mechanisms of its own – has indicted numerous heads of state for crimes. Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta and Ivory Coast’s Laurent Gbagbo have both been indicted by the ICC for crimes against humanity. Kenyatta’s charges – brought before he took office – were dropped, while Gbagbo was acquitted. Gbagbo’s charges come in the context of a five-month period of chaos and violence following his defeat in the 2010 presidential election.

However, the prosecution of a former head of state can also trigger political tensions and destabilize domestic politics. One of the most recent examples is Israel, where the corruption allegations against Benjamin Netanyahu in 2019 a triggered a political crisis that continues to this day. It led to a turbulent transfer of power that saw five elections in four years, with Netanyahu returning as prime minister in December 2022, despite his legal woes. It’s unclear if he will be found guilty or if the courts could uphold a guilty verdict.

Now back in power, Netanyahu has proposed a sweeping reform of the judiciary that would give him the final say in appointing judges and give his government the power to overturn Supreme Court decisions. The proposal has sparked mass protests this year and has been described by opponents as a conflict of interest as Netanyahu continues to face prosecution.

Sentencing Presidents: How to Avoid Punishment

Former heads of state have also taken extreme measures to avoid serving a sentence after a conviction, for example in El Salvador. Since the brutal civil war that ended in the 1990s, many of the country’s presidents have struggled with legal problems, often corruption. Mauricio Funes and Salvador Sánchez Cerén, both fled to Nicaragua, where they avoided prison. Francisco Flores Pérez, president in the early 2000s, died in 2016 awaiting trial. The only head of state in the country to have served a sentence since 2000 is Antonio Saca – also for corruption.

In countries that have not yet established a strong democracy and where the military wields considerable power, political leaders who have fallen out of favor with the army are more vulnerable to prosecution and imprisonment. A number of prime ministers have been either charged or imprisoned in Pakistan. Most recently, cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan. Khan’s brief arrest in May sparked nationwide protests and an intensified military crackdown on other party leaders ahead of parliamentary elections in the autumn.

Impeachment of politicians can restore democracy

However, impeachments against leaders are not always a bad thing for democracies. You can help restore democratic legitimacy. They can also serve as a means of coming to terms with past injustices of dictatorial regimes. Examples include the trials of former Argentine Presidents Jorge Rafael Videla and Reynaldo Bignone, and former Uruguayan Presidents Juan María Bordaberry and Gregorio Conrado Álvarez.

In South Korea, too, the arrests of military dictator Chun Doo-hwan and former President Roh Tae-woo for their involvement in the deadly crackdown on the pro-democracy Gwangju Uprising in 1980 was a victory for the fledgling democracy.

Outcome of Trump indictment uncertain

So there is no certainty as to how the Trump cases will play out. Often the trial of a former president was a great test of democracy, while in other cases it demonstrated the independence of the judiciary.

One thing is certain, however: Whatever happens in the United States will likely do more to cement opinions about the country’s institutions than it does about the former president himself.

To the authors Ashley Ahn is an intern at foreign policy. Brawley Benson is an intern at foreign policy. Editing and fact checking by James Palmer and Drew Gorman.

We are currently testing machine translation. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first in the magazine in English on July 18, 2023 ForeignPolicy.com appeared – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to the readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.