Defense of the former president is studying the possibility of carrying out a crowdfunding online to cover the costs of possible convictions

The ongoing legal proceedings against Jair Bolsonaro (PL) could reach R$ 2 million in the coming months, if the former president is convicted. The defense says it will appeal all lawsuits.

To bear the costs of possible convictions, Bolsonaro’s defense is studying the possibility of carrying out an online collection. The crowdfunding is being analyzed and would undergo an audit before being approved. The information was confirmed by the advisory of the former president to the Power360.

The average number of lawsuits against Bolsonaro is greater than the total number of lawsuits filed against former presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), who remained in office for 8 years, and Dilma Rousseff (PT), who ruled for 5 years and 8 months.

A survey carried out by the former president’s advisory shows that Bolsonaro has lost 95% of the lawsuits filed against him in recent years.

On Thursday (25.May.2023), Bolsonaro was condemned by the TJ-SP (São Paulo Court of Justice) to pay compensation of BRL 50,000 for attacks against journalists. Before, the compensation amount was R$ 100,000 – here is the full of the decision in the 1st instance (78 KB).

The former president already has at least 25 ongoing investigations. Bolsonaro is the target of actions in the Electoral Justice and the STF (Federal Supreme Court), in addition to requests for investigation pending in the 1st instance.