Lawsuits | Actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted of harassment charges in New York

The jury found that actor Anthony Rapp could not prove his allegations.

Actor Kevin Spacey was acquitted of molestation charges in New York on Thursday, AFP and Reuters reported.

It was a civil suit in which the actor Anthony Rapp claimed $40 million in damages from Spacey. Rapp alleged that Spacey sexually touched her when she was 14 years old in 1986.

According to Rapp’s version, Spacey straddled her in bed and pressed his crotch against her hip until she was able to squirm free.

The jury felt that Rapp, 50, could not prove his case, so the judge dismissed the suit.

Oscar-winning Spacey, 63, has been embroiled in numerous sexual assault allegations. His career in Hollywood practically ended in them. For example, Netflix wrote him out of the recommendation House of Cards from the series.

In August, he was ordered to pay $31 million in damages to the creators of the series.

Read more: Kevin Spacey has to pay 30 million euros to the production company of House of Cards

Next summer, a trial will begin in London where he will be accused of four counts of sexual harassment and one count of coercion.

The charges are at least partially directed at events almost 20 years ago, from 2004 to 2015, when he was the artistic director of The Old Vic theater in London.

Read more: Kevin Spacey denied the charges in court, the trial of suspected sexual crimes will begin next summer