Lawsuits | Accusation: The mother tried to murder three children by burning down the apartment

The situation was saved by the fact that one of the children woke up and started waking up the other children.

Kuopio An apartment fire broke out in Petose last Easter, where three minor children were close to dying while sleeping. The children were saved from the morning fire because one of them woke up and started waking up the others in the bedroom.

On Friday, in the district court of Pohjois-Savo, the indictment for three attempted murders was read against the children's mother, who, according to the indictment, started the fire. The prosecutor demands a ten-year prison sentence for him.

According to the indictment, the mother started the fire and went to lie on the floor on the mattress in the room where there were also three children. The prosecutor believes that his intention was that he and the sleeping children would have died in the fire.

The fire progressed far and everyone was in danger of dying, at least they were in danger of fainting from the fire gases, states the prosecutor. However, one of the children woke up and started waking up the other children and their mother.

In the process the mother was charged with aggravated vandalism, because at the time of the fire, there were altogether more than twenty people in the apartments of the apartment building.

The bedroom was very close to catching fire and the inner window glass in the bedroom had already cracked from the heat. The fire was close to spreading out of the bedroom to the eaves, and there was a threat of fire in the roof structures.

Mother set fire to a cardboard box in the room with a piece of paper. The fire spread and ignited, among other things, plastic toys and other movables.

He called the emergency center himself and the rescue service was there quickly. The spread of the fire to threaten the entire building was only prevented due to random reasons, the prosecutor believes.

Prosecutor considers the act to have been done in a particularly brutal and cruel way. The fire was started in the room where the children were, and a general ignition would have led to the death of everyone in the room before being suffocated by the fire gases, causing great pain.

The act was outrageous also because it targeted defenseless children due to their age and ignorance due to sleep. That's why the charge was attempted murder.

The woman has undergone a mental health examination, but the result is secret.

Woman himself sees what happened much more mildly than the prosecutor. According to her defense, the woman admits that she was only guilty of basic destruction work.

He admits that he set the cardboard box on fire, but says that the fire was already extinguished when the rescue team arrived. He also says that he called for help himself, closed the doors and warned the neighbors as well.

He denies the charge of attempted murder. He says that he woke up when the child asked why there is so much smoke in the apartment. After that, he took care of all the children in the yard, alerted the fire department and informed the neighbors.

He has thus, in legal terms, “given up the commission of the crime” and prevented the murder from occurring. He believes that he should be left unpunished for the attempted crime or, secondarily, convicted only for the attempted murder.