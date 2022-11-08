Lawsuits | Accusation: The man slaughtered 2,000 sheep illegally and disposed of the waste on the ground

The prosecutor demands a prison sentence for a man who, according to the indictment, slaughtered a large number of sheep in a particularly brutal or cruel manner. According to the man, the animals were stunned with a hammer or an ax before slaughter.

Ostrobothnia On Tuesday, the district court began to deal with an extensive animal protection crime, in which, according to the indictment, more than 2,000 sheep were slaughtered illegally and causing unnecessary suffering.

There are a total of eleven people in the indictment, one of whom is the main suspect. There are 34 charges in total.

The main suspect’s main charges are aggravated animal protection crime, health crime and environmental damage, which are dated between 2003 and 2020. In addition, the man is charged with the crime of registration and causing the risk of spreading an animal disease.

Accusation according to Ostrobothnia, the main suspect slaughtered more than 2,000 sheep by slitting their necks open without properly stunning the animals first.

Bloodletting performed without stunning causes great pain and suffering to the animal. The animal does not immediately lose consciousness after being cut, but eventually dies of blood loss.

According to the prosecutor, the man committed the animal protection crime in a particularly brutal or cruel way and the target was a remarkably large number of animals.

The main suspect the health crime charge is related to the fact that, according to the charge, the man handled, transported and sold meat in violation of the Food Hygiene Act. This resulted in a potential danger to the life or health of others.

The man cut up the animal carcasses and transported the meat, packed in plastic bags, for example, to buyers in Ostrobothnia, for example. He transported unmarked meat in a car that did not have refrigeration equipment.

According to the indictment, the man neglected food hygiene both in slaughtering and in handling, storing and transporting the meat. Farms used for slaughter did not have approval for slaughter operations.

The same man is also accused of spoiling the environment. According to the prosecutor, the man abandoned the slaughter waste from the sheep he slaughtered on the ground or otherwise disposed of it, which should have been disposed of in an incinerator.

The registration crime is about the fact that the man got the sheep sellers to report incorrect information to the Finnish Food Agency’s animal register. The sellers did not cause mistakes on purpose, but the man had informed the sellers of another person’s farm ID when buying the sheep.

Prosecutor demands a prison sentence for the man. In addition to this, the prosecutor demands that the man be permanently banned from keeping animals and that the man forfeit approximately 108,000 euros to the state. The amount is an estimate of the criminal benefit the man received from the slaughtering and meat selling activities.

The main suspect has admitted some of the charges, denied some. In the written answer he submitted to the district court, the man admits that he committed an animal protection crime. The man says that he cut the necks of around 1,500 sheep without stunning the animals as required by law. According to the answer, the animals would have been stunned with a hammer or an axe.

However, the man denies the cruelty of the act and the heinousness of the animal protection crime. According to the man, some of the sheep were handed over alive to people. The man also denies, among other things, damaging the environment and causing the risk of animal disease spreading.

Again in the case, the man is accused of a gross animal welfare crime related to slaughtering the animals he bought without proper stunning. In his case, it is about a smaller number of sheep during 2020.

The man had slaughtered the sheep either alone or with the main suspect.

This man is also charged with, among other things, a health crime, spoiling the environment and causing the risk of spreading an animal disease, which are about abandoning the slaughter waste of 42 sheep on the ground in different localities.

The man denies all charges.

Other the suspects are nine people, who are accused, for example, of aiding and abetting a gross animal protection crime, aiding a health crime or aiding and abetting the destruction of the environment.

According to the prosecutor, the other suspects have enabled the main suspect’s illegal slaughtering activities and the sale of meat or have known about the illegal disposal of slaughter waste.

The defendants have, for example, sold sheep for slaughter to the main suspect or allowed animals to be slaughtered on their properties.

For persons accused of aiding and abetting, the prosecutor demands either suspended imprisonment or fines as punishment. Most of the accused deny the suspected crimes.

Vyyhti came to the attention of the authorities after a veterinarian visiting the property for another reason noticed the main suspect slaughtering sheep by slitting their throats.