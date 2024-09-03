Lawsuits | Accusation: A man allowed dozens of strangers to rape his wife in France

Lawsuits|The pressure to reform the sexual crime law is growing even more with the sensational drug cases.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A trial began in France, where a 71-year-old man is accused of drugging his wife and organizing the rapes. The acts continued for almost a decade, and the woman realized the events only after the police investigation began in 2020. An additional 51 men are accused of rape, and the main accused has confessed to his crime. The number of drug cases has increased in France, and the parliament established a working group to improve the situation.

in France an extraordinary trial began on Monday, in which a 71-year-old man is accused of drugging his 72-year-old wife and forcing her to be raped by dozens of men, reports include The New York Times (NOW) and BBC.

According to the woman’s lawyers, the man had drugged the woman by crushing sleeping pills into her food and drink and raped her. After that, the man had invited unknown men to the couple’s home and filmed the men raping his wife.

The acts continued for almost a decade in the village of Mazan in the southeastern part of France. The wife had been so heavily drugged during the rapes that she only realized what her husband had done to her after the police investigation began in 2020.

According to NYT, the woman testifies to rapes for the first time, when the videos used as evidence are shown in the courtroom.

In the trial in Avignon, France, there are also 51 men between the ages of 26 and 74 accused of rape. A 71-year-old man has confessed his actions.

Drug cases the issue is the French newspaper Le Figaro by clearly increased during the previous years. At the beginning of the summer, a working group was established in the French parliament to find out how to reduce the amount.

Leader of the working group, representative of the democratic movement Sandrine Josso got the job half a year after the senator representing the Les Indépendants group Joel Guerriau was arrested on suspicion of drugging a member of parliament with the intention of sexually abusing him.

According to Le Figaro, among other things, Josso has claimed that he was the victim of the incident.

Earlier in the summer, a French magazine La Dépêche du Midi reported a similar incident to the one in Avignon. A 45-year-old man was sentenced to four years in prison in the city of Albi after he drugged, raped and secretly filmed his wife for three years.

President Emmanuel Macron promised in March reform the country’s rape legislation to a consent-based one.

Macron’s reaction was the result of pressure that arose when France opposed the European Commission’s proposal for a directive in 2022 that rape should be made consensual throughout the EU. Germany and the Netherlands, among others, also objected.

The European Parliament adopted rules on combating violence against women in April 2024. In the future, the meaning of consent should be communicated, but consent-based rape was not criminalized.

For example The hallmarks of rape in Finland changed at the beginning of 2023 as consent-based.

French legislation still focuses on “sexual penetration”. The act must have taken place by “violence, coercion, threat or surprise”, in which case the lack of consent is obvious.

French newspaper Le Monde by simple legislation means in practice that much is left to judges’ own judgments and the burden of proof for lack of consent is largely on the victim.