Lawsuits | A young man accused of a bank fraud of more than a million euros came to court with his face covered – Denies everything

According to the prosecutors, more than four hundred people fell victim to the fraud ring. HS follows the trial on the spot.

Helsinki On Thursday, the district court began to deal with an extraordinary scale of fraud. According to the prosecutors, a man in his twenties has cheated more than one million euros with phishing crimes.

The man denies the charges in their entirety. The defense announced at the beginning of the trial that he has not participated in the scams in any way.

The man himself followed the beginning of the trial, outwardly looking quite calm. At the beginning of the session, he covered his face from the media cameras with a beanie and a mask.

Litigation started exceptionally in the sense that the presiding judge did not require the prosecutors to read the subpoena applications, because it would take a very long time due to numerous individual suspicions.

It’s about the special prosecutor Katja Jokelan according to one of the biggest phishing scams in Finland, where the suspected perpetrator has been caught.

The acts are suspected to have mainly targeted S-bank’s customers. According to prosecutors, there are more than four hundred victims in total.

The man is not required to be punished in court for more than four hundred crimes, but the prosecutors have bundled the suspected crimes into two separate charges based on the dates of the crimes. Both charges concern the suspect of gross payment instrument fraud.

According to the prosecutors, the man had started the scams in April 2022. After a week and a half, he was remanded in custody on suspicion of a crime. The first charge concerns these events of a week and a half.

The man is suspected of continuing the scams as soon as he got out of pretrial detention. These criminal charges constitute a second indictment.

The prosecutors have announced that they will demand unconditional imprisonment for the man.

The police according to the preliminary investigation, the victims were made to visit fake bank websites resembling the real online bank by sending a link to the website via text message. The messages created a sense of urgency and explained to the victims why they should log in to the online bank quickly via the link.

When the victim entered an online bank ID on a fake website, the suspect got hold of the victim’s bank IDs, according to the police.

The Helsinki District Court has reserved six sitting days for the trial during July.

The incident began to investigate when the police noticed that phishing targeting S-bank’s customers had increased considerably.

The police found out that the servers of the fishing websites were largely located in Moldova. With the help of international cooperation, it became clear that the same actor is behind the crimes.

The police also found out that several different money launderers have assisted in the disappearance of the victims’ funds into foreign accounts and virtual currencies. According to the police, people, including young people, have been recruited for money laundering.

Some of the money laundering crimes related to the whole have already been investigated and dealt with in court.

Police currently investigating as well repeat Criminal case related to S-bank. Also in another case, according to the police, unauthorized transfers of more than a million euros have been made from customer accounts.