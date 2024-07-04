Lawsuits | A Tampere man accused of murdering and raping his wife was ordered to undergo a mental examination

Lawsuits|The prosecutor has demanded a life sentence for the murder of the 44-year-old man. In addition, the man is accused of raping his wife several times.

Pirkanmaan In its interim verdict, the district court assessed that the 44-year-old man caused his wife’s death, but will take a position on the sentence after the completion of the mental state examination.

On Thursday, the Pirkanmaa district court ordered the mental state of a Tampere man accused of numerous rapes and murders of his wife to be examined.

Prosecutor has demanded a life sentence for a 44-year-old man for murdering his wife. According to the indictment, the man committed the crime last February in the couple’s shared home in Tampere. In addition, the man is charged with four counts of rape and two counts of assault, in which the victim was also the man’s wife. The other acts that led to the prosecution were dated to the summer of last year.

The three rape charges are about the fact that the man had suspected that his wife had cheated on him and, according to the prosecutor, penetrated his wife’s genitals with his fingers. In one case, according to the indictment, it was about sexual intercourse without the wife’s consent.

In February In 2024, a man caused his wife’s death by cutting her with a knife several times in different parts of the body, according to a court ruling. In court, the man confessed the act as murder, but denied the murder charge.

The court will take a position on the criminal classification of the act when the mental state examination is completed. The district court considers that the man is also guilty of other punishable acts for which he is charged. In total, the prosecutor has demanded that the man be punished for 13 other charges in addition to murder.

The district court will give its final verdict after completing the mental state examination.