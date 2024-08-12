Monday, August 12, 2024
Lawsuits | A prison sentence of at least five years is required for the former managing director of the berry company

August 12, 2024
Lawsuits | A prison sentence of at least five years is required for the former managing director of the berry company
The trial of the case began in the district court of Lapland.

The berry industry company Polarica to the former CEO of Marjahankinna Jukka Kristo and his Thai accomplice are both facing at least five years in prison.

The prosecutor demands that the duo be punished for 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking.

The trial related to the Polarica company began on Monday with a preparatory session in the District Court of Lapland.

The news is updated.

