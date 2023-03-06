Monday, March 6, 2023
Lawsuits | A partial solution to the firing of the ex-security director of the Parliament: Juha Sipilä’s shoving video in the background

March 6, 2023
The cover-up of Juha Sipilä’s shoving video destroyed trust, the suspension of Jukka Savola from office was approved by the Supreme Court.

Parliamentary of the former security director Jukka Savolan the dismissal dispute got its partial decision on Monday, when the Supreme Administrative Court (KHO) announced that it will not grant leave to appeal the application for the arrest of the official.

Separately, the KHO has pending an appeal leave application regarding the termination of Savola’s employment relationship. It will be resolved later.

Earlier, the Helsinki Court of Appeal accepted the decision of the Parliament’s Chancellery Committee to fire Savola. Savola had appealed to the Helsinki Administrative Court in April 2021, when he demanded the right to overturn the March dismissal decision as illegal.

The grounds for dismissal were conduct contrary to official duties and loss of trust in the management of the task.

Now the Supreme Court considered that there was no basis for granting leave to appeal, based on what Savola has presented and what is evident from the documents in the case of detention from office.

Kicked and the dispute was about where and how MTV news had obtained the footage of the former prime minister captured by the parliament’s security camera Juha Sipilä (central) for the attack on the parliament building in January 2021.

Savola did not immediately say that he had allowed MTV to film the video on the screen, but it only became apparent in his report on the matter a month after the incident.

In its response to the administrative court, the chancellery committee considered that the reason for the dismissal was Savola’s fraudulent activity, not the leaking of surveillance camera recordings.

It also pointed out that Savola launched an extensive investigation to find the leaker, in which his subordinates were tortured. Savola also hinted that the tape could have been leaked to the media by the police.

Parliament also pointed out that Savola could have given the tapes to the media even without secrecy.

Correction on Monday at 7:16 p.m.: The news erroneously stated that the KHO’s decision would be about an application for leave to appeal regarding the termination of employment. It’s about a decision on suspension from office delivery. The application for leave to appeal regarding the dismissal is still pending.

