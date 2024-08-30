Lawsuits | A man who worked as a sea guard for the Border Guard was sentenced to prison for taking bribes

Lawsuits|The Helsinki District Court issued a verdict in the Border Guard bribery case.

Helsinki On Friday, the district court convicted a man who worked as a senior sea guard at the Border Guard for gross bribery and other crimes. 50 years old Jim Markku Koskenmäki was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

He was ordered to be imprisoned.

According to the indictment, the man accepted bribes and handed over secret official information to criminals.

The Border Guard has already fired the man earlier.

The news is updated.