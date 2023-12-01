Lawsuits | A man who was stabbed in the middle of sex: “It destroyed my life” – HS follows the courts

The woman is accused of attempted murder. HS follows the trial in Espoo.

Did you try a young Ukrainian woman killed a man in his forties in September in Kauniainen? This question is being considered by the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa in the trial starting on Friday. HS will monitor the proceedings on site in Espoo’s Otaniemi on Friday morning.

The prosecutor demands that a 19-year-old woman be punished for the attempted murder of a man. According to the prosecutor, the woman stabbed the man in her apartment while having sex.

The woman and the man had known each other for about a week before the act.

Accusation according to the act took place during the act of sex. The accused woman had been on top of the man and had taken a knife hidden under the pillow and stabbed the man several times in the upper body.

According to the prosecutor, he had also cut the man’s neck with a knife. The prosecutor described the cut as “execution-like”.

In the situation, the man managed to get a knife on himself and was able to escape from the scene. The crime scene photos shown in court show that there was a lot of blood on the bedroom floor. Blood splatters had also flown on the walls, and during the man’s escape, blood dripped all over the apartment and onto the yard of the residential building.

Victim has said in the preliminary investigation that he considered the act a complete surprise. They had met a few times, and according to the man, their relationship was good.

The victim told the court that they had met the woman a few times before the incident. They had also had sex before.

On the night of the crime, the situation had continued in bed for about ten minutes, when he suddenly started stabbing her while he was on top of her.

“I didn’t realize what was happening, I was in a completely different world,” the man told the court.

The man thought he was going to die and tried to stop the bleeding on his neck by pressing on it with his shirt. He was able to call the emergency center himself from the car. In the emergency center recording heard in court, it was heard how the man’s condition clearly deteriorated during the call.

According to the victim, the act has permanently affected his life. He no longer dares to be in the company of people and does not dare to enter into social relationships. He is on sick leave from work and he did not dare to return to live in his home, the address of which was known to the woman.

“It destroyed my life,” the man describes the act.

Accused admits the act and its planning. However, the defense relies on the fact that at the time of the act, the woman would have been blameless or partially blameless due to mental illness.

According to the woman, the man was her first sexual partner. Although they had had sex several times, the woman said that she had not really wanted it.

According to the woman, she had told the man that she has mental problems.

They had had sex when the man came to the woman’s house for the first time. The woman said that immediately after the meeting she wanted to murder the man. Because of this, he ended up meeting the man two more times, during the latter of which he stabbed the man. They had sex both times. The man has never been suspected of sexual crimes.

So the woman considered the act for at least a week. As a motive, the woman told the court her suspicions that the man took advantage of young girls for sex. The woman’s view is based on the fact that a 40-year-old man wanted to have sex with her. The woman said that she did not want such a person to exist. The woman describes her condition before the stabbing as “bloodthirsty mania”.

“I thought very carefully about all the details,” the woman, dressed in a prison college uniform, told the court.

According to the woman, she had considered murdering the man in several different ways. For example, he had planned to murder the man and hide the body in the forest. He had also thought about dismembering the body and putting the parts in bio-waste.

Make-believe the woman had invited the man over. While in bed, the woman says she made the decision to stab the man. The woman said that she had invited the man over on the night of the crime. He describes the relationship between them as a sexual relationship.

In court, the woman said that she decided to stab the man in bed. He wanted to cut the man’s throat open. However, according to her account, the woman was not able to control her actions while stabbing.

After the act, he describes having a panic attack. The woman took a shower after the man fled to his car.

The prosecutor demands a prison sentence of at least six years for the woman.

The victim at the beginning of the hearing, the defense demanded that the main hearing be kept secret, citing the sensitivity of the circumstances of the act. Filming was also not allowed in the courtroom at the beginning of the main hearing.

The district court ended up keeping the trial mostly public, but the identity of the victim was declared secret.

The woman told the court that she arrived in Finland with her relatives in March of last year right after the Russian attack.

Correction 1.12. 12:35 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that the victim and the man had known each other for about a week before the act. The victim of the attempted murder being tried in court is a man, so a woman and a man face off.