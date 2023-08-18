Lawsuits | A man killed a woman and a week later took the body to the forest, the prosecutor demands a long prison sentence

The man accused of killing the woman and breaking the peace at the grave said he was confused by drug use.

Western Uusimaa in the district court, the trial began on Friday in a case where a 60-year-old man first killed a woman and a week later took the body to the forest in Siuntio to dispose of it.

The prosecutor demands that the man be sentenced to at least ten years in prison for manslaughter and breach of peace.

According to the indictment, the man hit his dating partner in his apartment in Siuntio around 20 times on the body and head at the turn of January and February. In addition, he kicked the woman with hard-toed landing shoes several times.

According to the indictment, the violence was especially brutal and brutal when the woman was lying defenseless on the floor.

The man left the lifeless woman on the floor and left the apartment. He returned hours later and covered the woman with a blanket, the indictment describes. He also hung up her phone.

About a week later, according to the indictment, the man took the body to the forest by car and tried to dispose of it to avoid being caught. The body was not found until a month later.

According to the indictment, the act was motivated by some kind of dispute.

The man mostly admitted the acts. Instead, he denied that he was aware that the violence he used was particularly brutal and brutal because he was in a strong and psychotic state of confusion at the time. According to him, it was caused by heavy and continuous drug use.

The court will give its verdict on the matter later.

