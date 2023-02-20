Lawsuits | A house dispute can get really expensive – Ordinary people pay such huge sums to lawyers

The legal costs of disputes may swell to several tens of thousands, especially in disputes concerning immovable property. Starting in May, the position of the losers in disputes may become easier.

Couple bought a farm in northern Finland in 2016 for 87,000 euros. The farm had a summer cottage, a storage building and a sauna.

A few years later, the couple who bought the farm demanded that the sellers cancel the sale and return the purchase price, as well as compensation for their legal costs, citing a quality defect. Secondarily, the couple demanded a price reduction of 66,500 euros. According to the sellers, there was no error in the destination that would justify the cancellation of the sale.

In its judgment, the district court ordered the seller couple to pay the buyers 9,000 euros as a price reduction and rejected the buyers’ demands for the most part. Since some of the claims were settled in favor of the plaintiff and some in favor of the defendant, the court costs were determined as damages to be paid by both parties themselves.

The buyers’ legal expenses at the courts were 27,500 euros. The legal expenses of the sellers in the district court phase were 38,300 euros.

Both buyers and sellers appealed the district court’s verdict to the court, but before the court’s decision, they settled the dispute between them. After negotiations, both parties had come to the conclusion that to avoid more expenses, the deal would be terminated. The sellers agreed to return the purchase price to the buyers, according to the confirmation of the court settlement.

Buyers get back the 87,000 euros they shelled out from the store. On the other hand, they had to pay their own legal costs from the courts in an amount that corresponds to about a third of the purchase price.

The sellers, on the other hand, have to pay their own court costs of 38,300 euros in addition to the amount they returned. In addition, costs incurred by both parties from the court of appeals phase are unknown.

If either party had lost the dispute in court, the loser would probably have had to pay the court costs of the winner as well. In that case, the court costs to be paid would have already approached the price of the apartment.

Case is not exceptional in terms of expenses. Litigation costs can often be tens of thousands, at worst even hundreds of thousands of euros.

Doctoral researcher Laura Sarasoja

Dissertation researcher Laura Sarasoja The Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy has studied litigation costs in Finland. According to Sarasoja, the most expensive type of dispute in the study stood out to be disputes concerning immovable property, for example house and cottage disputes. Especially in them, the financial risk of going to court is big.

“In disputes concerning immovable property, the median amount in legal costs claims is 23,000 euros per party.”

Based on the survey, the median dispute interest in disputes concerning immovable property was around 106,000 euros.

According to Sarasoja, litigation costs have increased since the 90s. Between 2008 and 2019, the claimants’ legal costs increased by approximately 22 percent and the defendants’ 61 percent. The study on the matter was completed in 2020, but according to Sarasoja, it can be assumed that the trend has remained the same.

HS said that already in 2021, the disputed legal costs have become so large that the situation endangers the right protected in human rights treaties to have their cases dealt with in the courts without undue delay.

“The most worrisome thing is that over the past ten years, costs have risen especially in lawsuits brought by private individuals,” says Sarasoja.

If the litigant loses in court, in addition to his own court costs, as a rule, he also has to compensate the court costs of the winning party.

“If people are afraid to take cases to the district court because it is too expensive, then I see it as problematic in terms of people’s rights and the legal system.”

Sarasojan according to that, there is no unequivocal reason why legal costs have increased so significantly.

He believes that it is precisely because of the risk of costs that one does not necessarily dare to take smaller cases to court, but mostly bigger, i.e. more expensive, cases end up there.

“Or the disputes have become more complicated.”

“Lawyers’ hourly charges have risen somewhat during this time, but not by any means enormously. It may be that more time and money is used to deal with disputed cases, which increases legal costs.”

Also, for example, various delays and the long duration of legal proceedings can affect the costs of the proceedings, adds Sarasoja.

Lawyer Jussi Ikonen

Bar Association board member, lawyer Jussi Ikonen According to

“In apartment and house disputes, the interest in the dispute is typically several tens of thousands of euros or 100,000 euros for either side,” he estimates.

Lawyer Jussi Sarvikivi on the other hand, says that legal costs in real estate disputes are often raised by the fact that both parties often have to present expert opinions such as health checks to support their position.

“Physical inspection may cost a ton of money, and not even a cent has been spent on the lawyer’s fee,” Sarvikivi says.

According to Sarvikivi, the compensation ceiling for legal protection insurance is usually around 10,000 euros, and the excess in insurance is typically 15–20 percent.

“With that amount, it is often not even at the door of the district court.”

Ikonen describes quite easily situations where the interest of the dispute is almost drowned in expenses.

“The increase in costs has already led to the fact that people are not filing lawsuits, which might be perfectly justified, for fear of liability.”

According to Sarvikivi, justified demands may not be taken to the courts, for example, for fear that the opposing party is too big an actor that has more resources available for arguing than a private person.

“This could be, for example, a construction company, a car dealership, a debt collection agency or a fast-moving company.”

Jussi According to Ikonen’s view, one big factor in the legal costs of disputes is that many courts are overloaded and trials drag on.

“There are long intervals when nothing happens in the case, so the lawyers have to work again in order to keep the case together”, Ikonen reflects on a general level.

In its own position, the Bar Association has proposed that legal processes be made more efficient by increasing planning: When a case comes up in court, a plan of the hearing schedule would be made right from the start under the leadership of the chairman.

“This way the costs would also be reduced”, believes Ikonen.

Attorney’s fees the amount is not regulated by law. In other words, it can be defined by each lawyer himself. However, according to the fee guidelines binding on lawyers, the fee to be charged for handling the task or part of it must be estimated at the client’s request.

If, while performing the task, it appears that the estimated fee is exceeded, the lawyer must inform the client.

In Britain, a model has been used in which the court approves the parties’ assistants in advance prepared cost estimates. District Judge Fairy tale Saarensola in his 2017 doctoral research, proposed this model also for Finland as one of the ways to cut unnecessary and unreasonable expenses.

Saarensola presented at the timethat judges should also critically scrutinize lawyers’ bills, even if they have not been challenged by the opposing party.

Lawyer Jussi Sarvikivi said that he would not be opposed to being obliged to estimate the amount of expenses in an updated manner at certain intervals or as the process progresses.

On the other hand, if a cost estimate were required at a very early stage, in his view, it would not necessarily be very informative at that time.

“In and of itself, I would not consider it a bad practice to even make it mandatory that, as the process progresses, the parties should announce at certain intervals what the amount of court costs is at any given time. In this case, the counterparty would also be able to make and update a risk assessment.”

Ministry of Justice has been considering ways to curb legal costs in recent years. Based on this, new legislation will enter into force in May, the purpose of which is to reduce the cost risk of litigants by improving the position of the loser.

In disputes starting from Vapu, the courts can, on their own initiative more often than now, rationalize court costs, which the loser is ordered to compensate the winner of the dispute.

“If the court considers it unreasonable that the loser would be obliged to pay all the costs of the winner in addition to his own costs, then he can be exempted from it”, describes the legislative advisor Jukka Siro.

The winner of a dispute may in the future more likely than now end up paying his own court costs – either all or part of them.

This means to reduce the cost risk of disputes has previously been criticized for it, that it is not seen as solving the problem itself, i.e. affecting the costs, but mostly as changing who pays the costs. According to the Union of Judges, the Ministry of Justice considered the options that would change the situation the least out of the many options for further preparation.

According to the Court of Appeal of Eastern Finland, it is even possible that the risks of litigation costs may increase with the reform, when the party that is right in the dispute will also be liable for costs more often than before.

As one way, the Ministry of Justice has also investigated the possibilities for a simplified trial, which would be intended only for small disputes. In this regard, the completed evaluation memorandum has been sent for the opinion.

Read more: The Ministry proposes a major change to how court costs are distributed – The goal is to rein in costs that have become huge

Read more: The dispute with the neighbor became expensive for the man, and he is not the only one – The legal costs of the disputes have gotten out of hand, and now they want to change the situation