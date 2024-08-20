Lawsuits | A group of young men from Kankaanpää discovered a far-right ideology – What were they planning?

Lawsuits|In Satakunta District Court, the proceedings of the so-called Kankaanpää terrorism crime ring will begin on Wednesday. Two men are accused of terrorist crimes based on extreme right-wing ideology.

In August in the morning in 2019, a red Fiat drove into the wall of a terraced house in Kankanpaälä with such force that it woke up the resident of the house to call the police.

Later, the car and its driver were found, a house search was conducted, on the basis of which the police launched a drug investigation. However, the cannabis found in the apartment was a side hit when something completely different caught the police’s attention.

The rest was the material that came before the police during the device search. The material kick-started an exceptional terrorism crime investigation under the conditions of Finland, the main suspects of which are young men in cloth caps.

According to the authorities, the acts are related to far-right and neo-Nazi ideology.

Five a year after the drunken crash night, the trial of the Kankaanpää terrorism defendants finally begins. The Satakunta district court will start going through the charges on Wednesday with a preparatory session. The accused are not obliged to come to the court on the spot, because it is a court session preparatory to the actual main hearing.

At the start of the preparatory session, the case’s preliminary investigation material and charges will also become public.

The charges have been widely publicized even before the start of the trial. The prosecutor is seeking punishments for one of the main defendants for the explosive crime committed with terrorist intent and for training to commit a terrorist crime. At the beginning of the year, the prosecutor filed a charge against the second main defendant for training to commit a terrorist crime.

Weapons and explosives seized by the police during the preliminary investigation.

There are a total of six defendants. For the rest, the charges concern basic and aggravated assault, aggravated extortion, explosive and firearm crimes, and various embezzlement crimes. There are a total of 27 charges in the extensive case.

In their investigation, the police suspected a total of five men of terrorist crimes. The Deputy Crown Prosecutor acting as the prosecutor in the case Jukka Rappe however, did not file terrorism charges for the three men.

The police during the preliminary investigation, it turned out that the men had planned an explosive attack on the reception center in Niinisalo.

During the preliminary investigation, a large number of weapons and explosives, such as dynamite, were confiscated from the men.

According to information received by HS, the explosives had been stolen from a local earthmoving company.

It is not suspected that the men had yet a concrete and individualized attack plan, but the police suspected that they had learned the use of weapons and substances by practicing shooting, making explosives from fertilizer and experimenting with the use of explosives.

In connection with the preliminary investigation, violence against the sexual minority was also investigated. According to the police, the violence was connected to an ideological background and thus a hate motive.

During the preliminary investigation, the suspects have mostly denied having committed the crimes.