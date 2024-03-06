Lawsuits | A 16-year-old is accused of shooting Kamppi – HS follows the courts

The prosecutor demands that the 16-year-old be punished for, among other things, attempted murder in events in Helsinki's Kamppi last December.

Helsinki on Wednesday morning, the district court will start its proceedings in the so-called Kamppi shooting case. The prosecutor demands punishments for four people, two of whom are minors.

The events started in the heart of Helsinki on December 11. According to the police's preliminary investigation, the parties to the act had agreed to meet in connection with drug deals.

The most serious charge is against the 16-year-old suspected shooter, for whom the prosecutor is seeking punishment for, among other things, attempted murder and drug crime as a young person.

Shooting the victim is a 19-year-old man who is also charged with crimes. According to the police's preliminary investigation, the 19-year-old had planned to rob a younger buyer and had taken chewing gum instead of drugs.

The prosecutor seeks punishment for the man for attempted robbery and attempted fraud. The charges against the other two defendants are related to this attempted fraud.

