Lawsuits | A 16-year-old boy drove another boy to death on an ATV: convicted of gross crimes

Lawsuits|According to the district court’s verdict, the boy was driving an ATV that was put into use without permission, recklessly and at an excessive speed.

South Karelia On Friday, the district court sentenced a 17-year-old boy to a ten-month suspended prison sentence for, among other things, aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault committed as a young person.

According to the law the boy drove in Lappeenranta in July 2023 without permission on another person’s ATV without lights and speeding so that he collided with a moped parked on the side of the road. The moped rider died in the collision, and the boy riding the ATV was injured. At the time of the crime, the 16-year-old boy did not have the necessary driving license.

The boy denied the charges of aggravated manslaughter and aggravated injury, but admitted that he had used the ATV without permission and that he had driven it on public roads without the required driving license.

The accused according to the written answer submitted to the district court, he had been spending time with his friends in Joutseno the night before the incident.

The boy who died in the collision had also been there at the party before he had gone to get his own moped from home, the answer says.

A group of friends got the idea to ride mopeds to Lappeenranta and set off around midnight. The accused boy said that he got an ATV from an acquaintance and took one of his friends on it. The group had agreed with the boy who later died in Turma that he would come with the moped to Lappeenranta and meet the others in the yard of the nearby school, the boy said in his answer.

On the way to the meeting place, the accused, according to his own words, had started to overtake others on a straight road due to their slower speed. Just as he was returning to his own lane from the oncoming lane, he collided with a stopped moped and its driver, the response says.

The right according to the case, it was shown that the accused had started to overtake recklessly and driving at high speed, with the result that he ran into the victim, who was stopped with his moped. The victim died from injuries sustained in the collision.

By his actions, the boy who drove the ATV took a conscious risk and thus accepted or was indifferent to the possibility of a serious danger to the life and health of another person, the verdict says. Thus, the boy was deemed to have committed gross endangerment of traffic safety as a young person.

According to the law, a death caused by grossly endangering traffic safety is almost always classified as gross negligence, because the fulfillment of a gross traffic offense requires gross negligence. Consequently, even the death caused by the boy was considered gross when evaluated as a whole.

According to the district court, the boy who was riding the ATV suffered, among other things, a broken bone and a wound that required stitches in the collision. According to the law, the injuries had to be considered more serious than minor, and therefore the boy who was driving the ATV was considered to have also committed gross negligence as a young person.

The boy was also convicted of theft of the use of a motor vehicle as a young person, driving a vehicle without a license as a young person and grossly endangering traffic safety as a young person.