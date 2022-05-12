EAn Indian woman has sued her son and daughter-in-law because they have no children. The plaintiff is demanding in the court in the city of Haridwar that her son and his wife have a child within a year or instead pay compensation of 50 million rupees (613,000 euros), Indian legal portal Bar and Bench reported on Thursday. The woman argued that the couple was mentally torturing her with her childlessness.

The plaintiff also justified the lawsuit by saying that she raised her only son with a lot of love – and always spent a lot of money. She would have financed good pilot training in the USA or given him 500,000 rupees (6131 euros) for a honeymoon in Thailand. However, the couple moved to another Indian city and stopped communicating with the plaintiff and her husband. When she asked the couple to have a child, the two said they had split up.

In India, many married couples still live with the husband’s parents. Many families expect the couples to have children.