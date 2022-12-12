Last year, the agency already held the pharmaceutical company liable for the consequences of marketing the breast implants. Up until four years ago, Allergan supplied Biocell silicone breast implants, but they had to be taken off the market because the implants could show defects. They sometimes caused serious complications. According to the women’s rights organization, the manufacturer took no responsibility for the women who already had the implants.

“The pharmaceutical company did not respond to calls to pay compensation to women,” says Bureau Clara Wichmann’s website. So they decided to start a business. The ‘Silicon case’ will start on April 5, 2023 at the court in Amsterdam. Compensation will be demanded from the pharmaceutical company. According to Bureau Clara Wichman, this is for ‘all people who have (had) this specific type of breast implants, for whatever reason, and whether they have had complaints or not.’