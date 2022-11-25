Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The conflict between the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) and the political group Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) in Jalisco, headed by Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, has already reached the International Book Fair (FIL) in Guadalajara 2022 .

The UdeG published a statement stating that Enrique Alfaro plans to hold a march this Saturday against the FIL Guadalajara, after the House of Studies itself went out to march this past weekend to demand a higher budget.

“We hold the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, responsible for what may happen next Saturday. We demand that he not use the resources at his disposal to affect the FIL and the University of Guadalajara, which are the heritage of the people of Jalisco,” it reads. in the statement of the UdeG.

In the display, the UdeG cites a WhatsApp message as proof that the Jalisco government is summoning Jalisco officials and public servants to go out and protest on November 26.

“Comrades, very good day! They are asking me, through the SEJ, to call them to a meeting this coming Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Parque de las Estrellas, to support the Governor. Thank you for confirming who can attend and we will agree for your future leaves of absence. Thank you very much! ”, is the alleged text that ran among state government officials.

For its part, the Jalisco Executive limited itself to saying that “the governor is not forcing public servants of the state government to carry out any march this weekend.”

However, senators, federal and local legislators and mayors of MC in Jalisco reported in another statement that they will not attend any event related to FIL Guadalajara 2022.

“The time has come to prevent the factious use of the University of Guadalajara and, by extension, of the FIL, from being normalized. The time has come to prevent this event from being stained by the ambition of a cacique and his henchmen,” the text says. .

“For this reason, those of us who are part of the first political force in Jalisco in different legislative and government responsibilities, have decided not to attend any of its events in this year’s 2022 edition,” added the orange party.