Home page World

Press Split

The Federal Administrative Court has confirmed the ban on the “United Tribuns”. (Archive photo) © Jan Woitas/dpa

The biker-like group “United Tribuns” has been banned for two years. This will remain the case following a ruling by the Federal Administrative Court.

Leipzig – The rocker-like organization “United Tribuns” remains banned. The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig dismissed a lawsuit filed by “United Tribuns Northside”. This is a sub-organization of the club that wanted to be exempted from the ban (ref.: BVerwG 6 A 5.22).

In August 2022, the Federal Ministry of the Interior based the ban on the main association and several sub-organizations, called chapters, on the Association Act. The purpose and activities of the “United Tribuns” were contrary to criminal law, it said. The group’s structures resembled a motorcycle club and it was trying to expand its power in various regions of Germany. To this end, it also engaged in violent rivalries with other associations.

Power struggles and crime

The ministry cited trials against alleged members as evidence, including cases of physical assault, protection racketeering, drug trafficking and forced prostitution. In 2016, a member of the “United Tribuns” was shot dead in Leipzig; four “Hells Angels” were convicted for this. The reason for this was said to be a turf war.

The lawyers for “United Tribuns Northside” complained in the oral hearing that the ministry had not presented any solid evidence. The convictions of club members were isolated cases that had occurred several years ago. The “United Tribuns Northside” had nothing to do with it. They were not integrated into the higher hierarchies of the club, so at least they should not be banned.

No distancing

The Federal Administrative Court did not agree with this. The “United Tribuns Northside” were rightly covered by the ban. As a so-called chapter, they had integrated themselves as a sub-organization into the hierarchical structures of the entire association. “The banning authority had no reason to exempt the plaintiff from the ban, since he did not distance himself from the criminal law-violating purposes,” the Federal Administrative Court announced. The court is responsible for lawsuits against association bans in the first and last instance. dpa