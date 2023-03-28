The Public Prosecution Service (OM) announced in November last year that it would prosecute Römer for three sex offenses. It concerns online sex offenses involving three underage girls who were between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time of the offence. The offenses date from 2015 to the end of 2017. The OM also reported that there was no physical contact between Römer and the victims. The case is in Assen because the alleged victims live in the Northern Netherlands region.

Römer, who appeared in series such as Murder woman and Grijpstra & de Gier, was discredited last year because a 20-year-old woman had accused him of sexual misconduct via Twitter when she was 14. According to the woman, Römer asked her six years ago to share nude photos, among other things. “He touched me and forced me to send photos and videos. He also made this of himself and sent it to me,” she said to this site. The OM therefore denies that Römer touched the woman. It only concerns online transgressive behavior.