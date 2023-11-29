IIn the dispute over press cards, an association for specialist journalists failed in a lawsuit before the Federal Administrative Court. The court decided that the company, which offers services for specialist journalists who mainly work part-time, could not demand that its press cards be treated in the same way as the national press card (ref.: BVerwG 10 C 2.23). It thus confirmed a previous decision by the North Rhine-Westphalia Higher Administrative Court.

The nationwide press card is issued by professional associations. Among other things, it states that the ID card holder should be supported in exercising their right to information towards authorities. The specialist journalists’ press cards do not carry this addition, signed by the Conference of Interior Ministers.

The plaintiff association had submitted an application to the responsible commission of the Press Council to be able to issue the nationwide press card. However, this was rejected because the company’s customers are not full-time journalists. According to the Federal Administrative Court, proceedings against this refusal are still pending at the Berlin Administrative Court.

The German Journalists’ Association (DJV) welcomed the Federal Administrative Court’s ruling. The DJV federal chairman Mika Beuster sees the decision as a “clear upgrade” of the nationwide press card: “We neither issue it in order to make a profit, nor does everyone get it.” The practice that applicants have to prove their full-time journalistic activity make the difference to part-time journalists.