Melania Trump makes herself rare in public. A possible divorce from Donald Trump is also in the air. What’s with the rumours?

Atlanta/Washington, D.C. – donald trump once again dominates the headlines in the USA. Will the former President make it back into the White House? Or bring him one of the many charges fall before that? It can be even more extreme. In theory, he could win the election and end up in prison at the same time. Everything seems possible with Trump.

His private life may also be out of joint. About ending his marriage to Melania Trump has long been speculated. Last fired the gossip portal Radar online the rumor with a dubious Article based on unconfirmed and anonymous quotes. The statement by former Senator Claire McCaskill, who claims to have recognized a break in the relationship, was somewhat more substantial. Melania is no longer interested in being seen with her husband, said the democrat to the TV station MSNBC. Since the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, she has “finally had enough of him”.

Melania Trump hardly shows up with her husband Donald anymore

The rumors are not new. Already in 2018, i.e. still during Trump’s term of office, Melania and Donald Trump’s marriage is said to have ended. This was later made known by a former White House official. What remains to be said, however, is that there are still no concrete indications of a divorce.

Nevertheless, it is noticeable that Melania Trump is currently hardly anything to see or hear. Donald Trump has had to do his election campaign appearances alone for months. Only in November 2022, when he announced his renewed candidacy for the presidency, did she appear at his side. Besides that she assured her husband in an interview in May 2023 with the TV station Fox News her support: “We look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength.”

Donald’s legal problems are probably troubling Melania Trump

It is also not known how Melania Trump feels about her husband’s legal problems. In June, the US magazine reported People Citing an unidentified family source, she was “upset and unhappy” and wished “these legal issues go away.”

Donald Trump faces the greatest danger in Georgia. There he is confronted with a new extensive charge in connection with attempted electoral fraud. He immediately insulted the public prosecutor as a “racist”..

But Melania Trump is likely to be much closer to another case personally. At the end of March, her husband was having an affair Hush money payment to Stormy Daniels been charged. According to the former adult actress, the two met and slept together at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in the summer of 2006 – just months after Melania welcomed their son Barron Trump had brought into the world. (cs)