By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – An unnamed woman has filed a lawsuit accusing musician Chris Brown of drugging and raping her on a Florida yacht in December 2020 and seeking $20 million in damages from the award-winning singer. Grammy.

The civil suit, filed Thursday by a music professional and choreographer identified as Jane Doe, says she was invited by Brown to meet him at Star Island, Florida, home of rapper Sean Combs. When she arrived, she boarded a yacht and accepted an offer of a drink with Brown as they discussed her career, the piece says.

After a second drink, the woman suddenly began to feel disoriented and physically unstable, according to the lawsuit. She said Brown dragged her into a bedroom, removed her bikini bottoms and had sex with her without consent.

A lawyer for Brown and two other representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

On Instagram, Brown stated, “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some bullshit,” and included an emoji used as slang for lies.

Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting singer Rihanna when the two were dating in 2009, an incident that made headlines around the world after a photo of the artist’s bruised face was released.

A woman also accused Brown of raping her in a Paris hotel room in 2019. The singer denied the allegation and filed a defamation complaint against her, but there was no indictment.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine)

