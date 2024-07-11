Silverstone centre of F1

The Silverstone circuit continues to be the permanent centre of gravity of Formula 1 this week. After last Sunday’s race and the two days of Pirelli testingtoday the British track will be left in the hands of the team Red Bullwho organized a filming day.

In addition to the traditional purely commercial purposes, the event is particularly relevant because at the wheel of the RB20 to complete the 200 km allowed by the regulation there will be the new zealand Liam LawsonThe third driver from Red Bull is one of the candidates – together with Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda – to take the place of Sergio Perez if the Mexican’s performance continues to be so disappointing.

Lawson ‘challenges’ Perez

In recent days Team Principal Christian Horner had stated that the fact that Lawson was in the car had been decided months ago and that the filming day had no evaluation purpose. However, one cannot forget the previous last yearwhen a filming day at the wheel of the Red Bull opened the doors for Ricciardo to return to F1 at the wheel of the then AlphaTauri, leading to the departure of Nyck De Vries.

Any decisions from Red Bull management could come in three weeksafter the Spa weekend, when F1 will be on its summer break. If Perez were to confirm the 100-point gap from Verstappen and above all were not to bring important placings to the Red Bull cause in the Hungarian and Belgian rounds, then a replacement on the fly could become a real possibility. For this reason today at Silverstone Lawson will have to try in every way to impress the top brass of the world champion team.