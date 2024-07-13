by VALERIO BARRETTA

Perez in the balance

Sergio Perez could have the grand prix counted at Red Bull. After the renewal arrived at the beginning of June, the Mexican has gone completely haywire, accumulating only 15 points in the last six race weekends. A performance that team principal Chris Horner has defined as unsustainable and risks costing Red Bull the first place in the constructors’ championship.

Marko’s words

As Councillor Helmut also pointed out Markevery contract has clauses linked to performance. Perez, remaining more than 100 points behind Max Verstappen after Spa (currently at -137), would trigger an exit clause and risk losing his seat already in the summer break. Liam could take his place LawsonThursday protagonist of a filming day with the RB20 at Silverstone, but Marko did not want to put pressure on the New Zealander: “Can Lawson be Perez’s replacement? We have to wait. He did a test at Silverstone on Thursday. There is also Yuki Tsunoda who is doing very well“, these are Marko’s words to GrandPrix247.

Regard TsunodaRed Bull has worked a lot on the mental aspect with the Japanese driver, who has often been the protagonist of overly heated team radio with his track engineer: “We had many discussions with Yuki, we even took him to a mental trainer because first he was screaming stupidly and then he was getting slower. That’s what I was most concerned about. We said, ‘If you tell an engineer that the car sucks, what should he do?’ You have to give detailed technical information. You have to focus and find out exactly what the problems are. And now I think that, in practice, if you talk to Yuki, he doesn’t shout, but he has an aggressive way of speaking. With Isack Hadjar, it’s the same. That’s why we put him with mental trainers to prevent that from happening.“. A job, at least on Tsunoda, that has calmed the driver down, but only partially. Sometimes the #22 “falls back into it”, like in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, where he insulted Guanyu Zhou for a maneuver in the pit lane.

The third name on the list is Daniel’s RichardTsunoda’s teammate in RB. In terms of performance, the Australian should give way to the Japanese, but unlike the #22 he has already raced at the highest levels and can therefore contribute his experience in this phase of technical difficulty for Red Bull.