Lawson in place of Ricciardo

On the one hand the joy of finally being in Formula 1, on the other the embarrassment of having taken the place of a much loved driver like Daniel Ricciardo. A surreal atmosphere, that in the Racing Bulls garage during the Singapore GP weekend, which Liam Lawson he said in the first interview after the announcement of his promotion to the starting role. Speaking by telephone in a broadcast on the New Zealand radio station Newstalk ZBthe 22-year-old has in fact explained how the last week has been particularly complex to manage, at least on a media level.

The embarrassment in the Racing Bulls garage

“The Singapore weekend – Lawson said – it wasn’t pleasant at all because obviously we all knew what was going to happen. At the same time, Daniel has always been very good to me when I drove for him last year. And even this season he was someone with whom I never felt I was in who knows what competition for the seat. So, at the weekend the sensations were very bad. On the other hand, however, the opportunity to drive in Formula 1 only comes once and for me it has arrived now. So I can’t help but be grateful to Red Bull for the opportunity and I feel the need to grab it with both hands. He also told me the same thingtold me that I have to make the most of this chance I’ve been given”.

Ricciardo’s excellent work at Marina Bay

Lawson then also put himself in Ricciardo’s shoes, who throughout the weekend at Marina Bay had to answer questions from those who asked him if that would be (as it was) his last GP in F1: “He did a really good job all weekend and I have a deep respect for him and the way he’s managed to live with this. I don’t think it’s easy to imagine what it’s like to be in a position like that, but I was in a similar situation last year. Obviously things are also different because he is much more of a public figure and is much more famous than I am, so he received a lot of questions about it all weekend and managed to avoid them. He really did an exceptional job”.